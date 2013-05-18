Greenwich Estate Listed For A Whopping $190 Million, Still Needs Some Work

An estate in Greenwich, Connecticut is now the most expensive home listed on the U.S. market, according to The Wall Street Journal.



Known as Copper Beech Farm, the 50-acre property was listed yesterday with a price tag of $190 million.

But even if you’re willing to fork over that kind of money, beware: The place is a fixer-upper.

According to the WSJ’s Alyssa Abkowitz:

While in good condition, the interior needs upgrading; [Owner] Mr. Rudey, for example, had plans drawn up to design a kitchen off the dining room, as the main kitchen is in the basement, which was part of the staff quarters. There are old speaking tubes from pre-electricity days and sleeping porches, which were once used in warmer months before air conditioning was the norm.

The property dates back to the 1890s and is currently owned by timber magnate John Rudey, the CEO and President of Inland fibre Group and Chairman of U.S. Timberlands Services Company. He is reportedly selling the house now that his children are grown.

The 12-bedroom estate has 4,000 feet of waterfront property on Long Island Sound, as well as two offshore islands. The WSJ reports that the monster home also has 15,000 square feet of living space, 7,000 square feet of basement and attic space, and an 1,800-foot-long driveway.

But most of the value is in the land, listing agent David Ogilvy of the Christie’s affiliate David Ogilvy & Associates told The WSJ. The 50-acre property has two parcels of 20-acre and 30-acre land respectively, with a grass tennis court, gardens, a carriage house, apple orchard, two greenhouses, and a 75-foot-long heated pool with hot tub.

If it does sell at the listing price, Copper Beech Farm would be the new most expensive home ever sold in the U.S., beating the Montana Ranch rumoured to have sold for $132.5 million to real estate mogul Stanley Kroenke in November 2012.

See more pictures of Copper Beech Farm at The Wall Street Journal.

