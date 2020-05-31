A 19-year-old man was killed after an SUV shot into a crowd in Detroit protesting the death of George Floyd

Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images People take to the streets protesting in the city of Detroit, Michigan, on May 29, 2020.

A 19-year-old was killed in Detroit after someone pulled up in an SUV and fired into a crowd of people protesting the death of George Floyd, police said on Saturday.

Video footage of the incident shows bystanders rushing to help the victim who was bleeding from his chest and later died in hospital.

A spokeswoman from the police department said no officers were involved in the shooting.

There have also been no immediate details about who the victim was or who fired the shot.

A 19-year-old man was killed in downtown Detroit after a shooter pulled up in an SUV and fired into a crowd of people protesting the death of George Floyd, police said on Saturday.

The shooting occurred in Detroit’s Greektown district at 11:30 p.m when an unknown suspect in grey Dodge Durango fired into the crowd before fleeing.

In a video obtained by the Detroit Free Press, bystanders attempt to revive the man who was bleeding from the chest. The man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman from the police department, said no officers were involved in the shooting.

There were also no immediate details about the person killed or who fired the shot.

The shooting appears to be the first reported death in what has been another long night of unrest seen across several American cities. Thousands of demonstrators gathered in cities, including New York, Washington DC, and Denver, to demand justice and protest police brutality.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter after using his knee to pin down Floyd’s neck during an arrest on Monday.

The incident sparked ongoing riots across the country, which have escalated and resulted in injuries of protesters and police officers alike as well as multiple arrests.

