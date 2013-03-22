19 Works Of Art Made With Food

Julie Zeveloff
hong yi food art

“Red” Hong Yi is a fan of playing with her food.

The Malaysia- and Shanghai-based artist gave herself a challenge for the month of March: Create a new work of art everyday, using only food and a white plate as a backdrop.

 “My ‘creativity with food’ series has helped me push the limits of my creativity, and has taught me to work within the confines of a very small area,” she told design blog designboom. “My previous works range from 1 x 2 to 3 x 4 meters. I’ve learned to slice, dice, stir, boil … who would have thought I’d need that to do art!”

Red has been posting the works on her Instagram feed and so far, the results are gorgeous. It’s hard to believe that some of them are made with items commonly found in the fridge.

We can’t wait to see what she comes up with the rest of the month.

An edible take on Banksy.

The icon Campbell's can, made of ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, and oyster sauce.

The Arctic melting, reflected in a melting popsicle.

A giant squid made of squid and squid ink.

Oreo lap-dogs.

This tiger is made of chopped carrots, white radish, and dried prunes.

A dragonfruit dragon.

A sweet scene made with cherry tomatoes, nori, and soy sauce.

The chicken and the egg.

The Malaysian state of Sabah, where Hong Yi comes from.

A lemon sun warms a tiny garden.

A watermelon sailboat sails on a watermelon seed sea.

The onion owl.

A rural scene, carved from a single cucumber.

This one's a three-parter: the story of the Three Little Pigs.

Huffing and puffing...

And a surprise ending for the wolf.

