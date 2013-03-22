19 Works Of Art Made With Food

“Red” Hong Yi is a fan of playing with her food.



The Malaysia- and Shanghai-based artist gave herself a challenge for the month of March: Create a new work of art everyday, using only food and a white plate as a backdrop.

“My ‘creativity with food’ series has helped me push the limits of my creativity, and has taught me to work within the confines of a very small area,” she told design blog designboom. “My previous works range from 1 x 2 to 3 x 4 meters. I’ve learned to slice, dice, stir, boil … who would have thought I’d need that to do art!”

Red has been posting the works on her Instagram feed and so far, the results are gorgeous. It’s hard to believe that some of them are made with items commonly found in the fridge.

We can’t wait to see what she comes up with the rest of the month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.