19 Incredible Advertising Fails

Twitter / New York Times These unfortunately placed ads make the New York Times’ Apple flub look like nothing.

Last week, we reported on an unfortunate incident on the New York Times website, where an Apple ad featuring a deep-sea snorkeler ran right beside a headline about Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 being at the bottom of the Indian Ocean.

While it certainly wasn’t the best combination of story and advertisement the New York Times could have wished for, we’ve absolutely seen worse.

Both on the internet and in physical locations, brands have found their ads in places that would make any marketer uncomfortable — like a Burger King billboard beside a heart disease awareness ad, or when a visitor to Michael Vick’s statistics page on ESPN was shown an ad for dog food.

While these missteps might keep marketers up at night, they sure are pretty funny for the rest of us.

