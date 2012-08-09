19 Things The Millionaire Next Door Won't Tell You

Photo: AP Photo / Luca Bruno

That’s right. Although having a million bucks isn’t as impressive as it once was, it’s still nothing to sneeze at.In fact, Reuters reports that in 2009 there were 7.8 million millionaires in the United States.



See what your millionaire neighbour won’t tell you >

That’s a lot of people, people. And the odds are one or two of them are living near you.

Heck, one of them might even be your neighbour. In fact, the odds are very good that it is your neighbour.

But, Len, you don’t know my neighbour. That guy doesn’t look anything like a millionaire.

Well, guess what? Your suburban millionaire neighbour called (oh yeah, we go way back) and the two of us had a nice little chat.

Here’s a few things he shared with me – but apparently doesn’t want to tell you. (No offence, I’m sure.)

