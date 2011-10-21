You Can't Afford To Miss These Big Lessons From Web 2.0

Mark Zuckerberg was described, over and over again, as a man of clear vision at the Web 2.0 Summit this year.

Obviously it's a desirable trait in an entrepreneur, because he's built a business that's worth nearly $80 billion and has always held a clear vision. That's a trait every founder should possess, Pandora co-founder Tim Westergren said.

That's one of the reasons Pandora has been so successful, too. Pandora has always aimed to be a personal radio station and disrupt the radio industry -- not the on-demand music industry. That's why Westergren said he didn't really see the company as a competitor with Spotify.

'A power user for music would listen to Pandora, find some songs they like and then go buy them on iTunes or listen to them on demand by Rdio or Spotify and use them in tandem,' Westergren said. 'It's not 100 per cent distinct, there's obviously some overlap, but I think at a high level the place where we operate in the minds of users.'