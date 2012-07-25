19 Strange Ways Apple Fans Express Themselves

Photo: Uber Review
Apple fans express themselves in some interesting ways.Some simply buy lots of Apple products. Others decorate their bodies with them, build shrines devoted to them, or turn them into works of art.
To celebrate Apple earnings today, we found some very strange displays of Apple fanhood.
And Nanos on their wrists. (This guy inserted magnets in his arms so he could wear one like a watch)
They wake up at 5:30 AM in the rain to wait 4 hours for the iPhone 4S, when they could just pre-order it online.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.