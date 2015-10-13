19 Spotify tips and tricks to make you a streaming music master

Do you consider yourself well-versed in the ways of Spotify?

Even if you’ve been using the streaming music service for years, there’s a good chance you don’t know all of the best tips for getting the most out of your Spotify experience.

For instance, did you know that you can recover playlists you’ve deleted? Or invite other Spotify users to follow your playlists?

We’ve collected the 19 best Spotify tips and tricks that will take your music streaming abilities to the next level.

Listen to your Discover Weekly playlist every Monday. Seriously. Spotify One of Spotify's most beloved features is Discover Weekly, a personalised playlist for every user that's automatically updated every Monday with new music based on your listening habits. People love it. In just 10 weeks of its existence, users have streamed over 1 billion tracks. And 60% of them, according to Spotify, stream at least five tracks from their playlist. Download songs to play when you don't have an internet connection. Tech Insider Spotify Premium subscribers, who pay $US9.99 per month, can download music to listen to when they're not connected to the internet. This can come in handy when you want to use the app but don't have an internet connection. At the top of any playlist or album, just toggle the 'Available Offline' button to on and Spotify will start downloading the included music. Any song that you've made available offline will have a tiny green icon next to its track name. You can sync a maximum of 3,333 songs offline per device and stay offline for up to 30 days at a time, according to Spotify. Import songs you have in iTunes and other places on your computer directly into Spotify. Tech Insider If you'd like to use Spotify as your sole way of consuming music, you can import downloaded tracks from your computer's hard drive, including what you have on iTunes. This can be useful if you own music that may not be available to stream on Spotify. The ability to import your own music into Spotify requires a paid premium subscription. On Spotify's desktop app, open preferences and scroll down to Local Files. Select which sources you want Spotify to import tracks from, like your iTunes folder. The Local Files tab under 'Your Music' in the Spotify app will display all these tracks. Only see music you have available offline. Tech Insider On the desktop, click the 'Offline Mode' option under the main Spotify tab to only have the app show you music you have downloaded locally. In the mobile app, tap the filter option at the top of a list (like your saved albums) and select 'Available Offline' to only show offline tracks. Listen to Spotify from the web. Tech Insider Spotify doesn't require you to download an app to listen to music. The service offers a convenient (albeit inferior) web player you can use to log in from any computer and access your account. Use your phone as a Spotify remote control and play music from another computer or your speakers. Spotify Spotify allows you to quickly switch between devices that are logged into your account and play music remotely. So if you have the Spotify app up and running on your Mac at home, you can open Spotify on your iPhone and control playback on your Mac. The technology also works with a host of speakers, like those from Sonos, as well as with some newer TVs. Read lyrics in real time as a song plays. Tech Insider Spotify's desktop app has built-in lyrics support, which means you can play a song and read the lyrics without leaving the app. Lyrics playback can even sync up with the progress of a song, so you can sing along with your favourite artist. Tap and hold on albums and playlists to get an instant preview. RAW Embed You can 'touch preview' music in Spotify's iPhone app to get a quick listen of music without lifting your finger. It's a great way to explore a new playlist you may be interested in without opening it. Share with the world what you listen to by linking your public Spotify profile. Tech Insider Unless you hide your activity, your profile displays your recently played artists and public playlists at:

open.Spotify.com/user/<your username> If you're unsure what your username is, go to this address and log into your account. Share songs with your friends directly in Spotify. Tech Insider Did you know that Spotify has a built-in messaging tool for sharing music and communicating with other Spotify users? When you go to share an album or playlist, select the 'Send To...' option and enter the name of the Spotify user you're trying to reach. You can add text to accompany the message, and your inbox will show when the person has listened to the song you've sent them. Invite others to follow your playlists. Tech Insider Other Spotify users can subscribe to your playlists. It's easy to invite them -- just right click on the playlist and select 'Share.' Then send it to anyone on Spotify and they will have the option to follow it. Make playlists collaborative so other people can add to them. Tech Insider If you want to make a playlist with someone else on Spotify, you can make it collaborative by clicking the little '...' icon next to 'Following.' Anyone who's editing the playlist will get a notification whenever music is added. Organise playlists into folders. Tech Insider If you're dealing with playlist overload, organise them into folders to help make sense of the chaos. On the desktop, go to 'File' and then 'New Playlist Folder' to get started. Save time with keyboard shortcuts. Spotify Find exactly what you're looking for with advanced search. Tech Insider Looking for rock songs from 1983? How about songs with 'Madonna' in the title, but not necessarily by the artist Madonna? Spotify lets you chain together search filters on the desktop to get more exact results. So you could search for 'title:Madonna,' 'album:madonna,' 'artist:madonna' or something as specific as 'genre:techno year:1990-1995.' Hide your listening activity and playlists from others. Shutterstock If you'd rather not let the world see what you listen to, you can hide your activity by un-checking 'Publish my activity on Spotify' in the desktop app's preferences. You can also start a private listening session for temporary privacy under the main Spotify window from the desktop -- good for naughty jam sessions. If you want to make individual playlists private, you can do so by right clicking its title and selecting 'Make Secret.' Recover a playlist you deleted. Tech Insider If you want to get a deleted playlist back, log into your account on Spotify's website and select the 'Recover playlists' option. Check out the Discover tab for recommendations based on what you listen to. Tech Insider Spotify's main Browse menu has a 'Discover' tab that's personalised entirely for you based on what you already listen to. So instead of new releases that everyone else sees, you'll see new albums Spotify thinks you'll like. Older albums and artists are also suggested based on artists you like.

