These 19 Shocking Images Show Hurricane Sandy's Devastating Impact On The Northeast

Hurricane Sandy hit the East Coast a year ago this week, and the destruction the storm left in its wake still hasn’t been completely cleaned up.

The Northeast was hit hard — lower Manhattan lost power and flooded, and New Jersey boardwalks and seaside communities were destroyed.

Affected residents in some areas were stranded in their homes for days or forced out of their neighborhoods by fires.

Some areas have recovered, and some are still devastated.

These photos from the immediate aftermath of the storm show the worst of the worst: flooded cities, burned homes, and neighborhoods covered in debris.

