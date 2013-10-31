These 19 Shocking Images Show Hurricane Sandy's Devastating Impact On The Northeast

Hurricane Sandy hit the East Coast a year ago this week, and the destruction the storm left in its wake still hasn’t been completely cleaned up.
The Northeast was hit hard — lower Manhattan lost power and flooded, and New Jersey boardwalks and seaside communities were destroyed.
Affected residents in some areas were stranded in their homes for days or forced out of their neighborhoods by fires.
Some areas have recovered, and some are still devastated.
These photos from the immediate aftermath of the storm show the worst of the worst: flooded cities, burned homes, and neighborhoods covered in debris.
The storm skimmed the southern part of the U.S., then continued north to slam New England and surrounding states, but the area around New York City was hit hardest. The Ground Zero construction site flooded as 13 feet of water rushed into lower Manhattan.
The facade of this building on Manhattan's west side collapsed onto the sidewalk below. Luckily, no one was injured.
Cars were submerged in water at the entrance to a parking garage in New York City's Financial District.
People who had been trying to drive on Manhattan's flooded streets had to leave their cars as the storm surge flooded in.
Lower Manhattan lost power following a transformer explosion at a ConEd power substation caused by flooding. Here, Chelsea sits in almost complete darkness.
The blackout was stunning -- most buildings below 34th Street were cut off from power. Some for two weeks. Here's the view from Brooklyn the night Sandy made landfall.
A broken crane dangled from a high-rise in midtown Manhattan after collapsing in the hurricane's high winds, which reached 85 mph in the city.
Some neighborhoods in New York were leveled. Breezy Point, Queens was ravaged by fires and floods and 350 homes were lost.
Entire neighborhoods were submerged in water, like this one in Staten Island, N.Y. The flooding affected 75,651 Staten Island residents.
Boats washed ashore near homes in Staten Island, N.Y. as the record-breaking 13-foot storm surge washed into the low-lying areas of the island.
Hoboken, N.J. was also underwater. The city was heavily flooded and more than 20,000 people were stranded in their homes days after the storm hit.
Water rushed into a PATH train station in Hoboken, N.J. The PATH train -- the way many commuters get to and from Manhattan -- was shut down for about three months.
A roller coaster was washed away from the same boardwalk and into the ocean after the storm. It was later demolished and replaced with a new coaster.
