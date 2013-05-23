The 19 Most Ridiculous Things 'The Hangover' Crew Has Done

The Wolfpack returns to theatres Friday in



“The Hangover III.“They’ll have a lot to live up to after the last film was highly criticised as a carbon copy of the first.

Though the latest film will be a departure from the last two, it’s receiving a beating in reviews.

Added with tough competition from Paramount’s “Fast & Furious 6” this weekend on top of a jam-packed May box-office schedule, it won’t be easy for the third film in the franchise to stand out and pull in large numbers opening weekend.

Combined, the first two installments have earned more than $1 billion at the box office worldwide.

This time the Wolfpack will reunite complete with giraffes, a trip to Tijuana, and cockfighting.

However, their third adventure may not best some of the hijinks from the first two films. To get prepared, we’ve ranked the most outrageous stunts the crew has pulled off over the years.

