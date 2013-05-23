The 19 Most Ridiculous Things 'The Hangover' Crew Has Done

Kirsten Acuna
hangover stu

The Wolfpack returns to theatres Friday in 

The Hangover III.“They’ll have a lot to live up to after the last film was highly criticised as a carbon copy of the first.

Though the latest film will be a departure from the last two, it’s receiving a beating in reviews.

Added with tough competition from Paramount’s “Fast & Furious 6” this weekend on top of a jam-packed May box-office schedule, it won’t be easy for the third film in the franchise to stand out and pull in large numbers opening weekend.

Combined, the first two installments have earned more than $1 billion at the box office worldwide.

This time the Wolfpack will reunite complete with giraffes, a trip to Tijuana, and cockfighting.

However, their third adventure may not best some of the hijinks from the first two films. To get prepared, we’ve ranked the most outrageous stunts the crew has pulled off over the years.

19. Shave Alan's head.

Alan wakes up in Bangkok without hair. ('The Hangover 2')

18. Get a belly button piercing.

The credits in the first film showed Alan ended up getting a piercing. ('The Hangover')

17. Cut off an 18-wheeler.

The gang doesn't know how to look before changing lanes. ('The Hangover')

16. Throw a mattress off the roof of Caesar's Palace.

The Wolfpack brought the mattress to the roof and Doug threw it off to catch someone's attention. ('The Hangover')

15. Get a face tattoo to match Mike Tyson's.

Stu got a matching tattoo to Tyson's. ('The Hangover 2')

14. Get eloped to a stripper named Jade.

Stu married Jade (Heather Graham) the night before his wedding. ('The Hangover')

13. Pull out a tooth.

Stu wakes up to find he pulled out his tooth the night before. ('The Hangover')

12. Punch out Wayne Newton.

The singer appeared in the credits for the first film.

11. Destroy a Mercedes 220 SE.

Gangsters slam into the Wolfpack while in the Mercedes. ('The Hangover')

10. Steal a monkey from Russian mobsters.

The Wolfpack wake up in Bangkok with another pal. ('The Hangover 2')

9. Kidnap a Buddhist monk and bring him partying.

The Wolfpack took a monk partying in Bangkok. ('The Hangover 2')

8. Kidnap a man and stash him in the trunk of a car.

The Wolfpack kidnapped Chow and threw him in the Mercedes. ('The Hangover')

7. Stuff a body into an ice box.

Thinking Chow dead, the gang put Chow on ice. ('The Hangover 2')

6. Cut off a finger.

Stu's brother-in-law Teddy (Mason Lee) cuts off his finger while drunk. ('The Hangover 2')

5. Steal $80,000 in Bellagio chips.

Doug took $80,000 in chips from Chow. ('The Hangover')

4. Count cards to win $82,400.

The Wolfpack won at the blackjack table in Vegas by counting cards. ('The Hangover 2')

3. Steal Mike Tyson's tiger.

The Wolfpack woke up with the tiger in their suite. ('The Hangover')

2. Steal a police car.

Somehow the crew ended up ditching their Mercedes for a patrol vehicle. ('The Hangover')

1. Have sex with a transgender prostitute.

Stu caught the eye of who he thought was a woman in Bangkok. ('The Hangover 2')

The Wolfpack is sure to have more insane adventures, but will they top the Bluth family?

See what the 'Arrested Development' cast has been up to before their return to Netflix >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.