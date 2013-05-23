The 19 Most Ridiculous Things 'The Hangover' Crew Has Done

The Wolfpack returns to theatres Friday in
“The Hangover III.“They’ll have a lot to live up to after the last film was highly criticised as a carbon copy of the first.
Though the latest film will be a departure from the last two, it’s receiving a beating in reviews.
Added with tough competition from Paramount’s “Fast & Furious 6” this weekend on top of a jam-packed May box-office schedule, it won’t be easy for the third film in the franchise to stand out and pull in large numbers opening weekend.
Combined, the first two installments have earned more than $1 billion at the box office worldwide.
This time the Wolfpack will reunite complete with giraffes, a trip to Tijuana, and cockfighting.
However, their third adventure may not best some of the hijinks from the first two films. To get prepared, we’ve ranked the most outrageous stunts the crew has pulled off over the years.
The credits in the first film showed Alan ended up getting a piercing. ('The Hangover')
The gang doesn't know how to look before changing lanes. ('The Hangover')
The Wolfpack brought the mattress to the roof and Doug threw it off to catch someone's attention. ('The Hangover')
Stu got a matching tattoo to Tyson's. ('The Hangover 2')
Stu married Jade (Heather Graham) the night before his wedding. ('The Hangover')
Stu wakes up to find he pulled out his tooth the night before. ('The Hangover')
Gangsters slam into the Wolfpack while in the Mercedes. ('The Hangover')
The Wolfpack wake up in Bangkok with another pal. ('The Hangover 2')
The Wolfpack took a monk partying in Bangkok. ('The Hangover 2')
The Wolfpack kidnapped Chow and threw him in the Mercedes. ('The Hangover')
Stu's brother-in-law Teddy (Mason Lee) cuts off his finger while drunk. ('The Hangover 2')
The Wolfpack won at the blackjack table in Vegas by counting cards. ('The Hangover 2')
Somehow the crew ended up ditching their Mercedes for a patrol vehicle. ('The Hangover')
Stu caught the eye of who he thought was a woman in Bangkok. ('The Hangover 2')
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.