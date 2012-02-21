19 President's Day Discounts To Look Out For

Photo: Flickr / Pondspider

President’s Day is arguably is one of the best shopping days of the year.In fact, data fromShop It to Me, a site that sends personalised sales alerts to shoppers, revealed that President’s Day deals average better holiday discounts than on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.



Here are a couple to look out for:

• J. Crew: 20 per cent off online orders of at least $150 with the code FABFEB. Offer ends Feb. 22

• Nordstrom: 40 per cent off shoes.

• Macy’s: 10 to 15 per cent off online sales and clearance items with the code PRES. Here’s the in-store coupon Deal ends today.

• Amazon: Choose from select clothing and get $10 off $50 orders with the code PRESDA10 and $20 off $100 orders with the code PRESDA20.

• Forever 21: Up to 75 per cent off select items.

• Crate and Barrel: Up to 60 per cent off outlet items.

• Best Buy: Lots of deals on computers, TVs, and more. Deals end today.

• American Eagle: 25 per cent off and free shipping on all online orders with the code 95867071. Deal ends today.

• Microsoft: Save up to $150 on a new PC.

• Staples: Save up to hundreds or up to 50 per cent on laptops, software, printer, consumer electronics, and more. Deal ends today.

• Bath and Body Works: $5 off a set of four antibacterial soap or $10 off a set of six. $1 shipping on orders above $25.

• Lenovo: Up to 15 per cent off ThinkPad laptops. Deal ends Feb. 22.

• Banana Republic: 25 per cent off sales items with the code BRPRES25. Offer ends today.

• Bluefly: Up to 75 per cent off select items. An additional $30 off any order above $150 discount will be applied at the check out.

• Calvin Klein: 40 per cent sale off all online items.

• Express: Buy one get the second item 50 per cent off.

• Victoria’s Secret: $15 off $100 order, $30 off $150 order, and $75 off $250 order with the code SPRING12 on online orders.

• Bloomingdale’s: 20 to 40 per cent off clothing, shoes, and more.

• Sears: 50 to 60 per cent off mattresses, 30 per cent off Kenmore appliances, and other discounts in-store and online.

For more clothing sales, check out Shop It to Me’s list of President’s Day sales.

