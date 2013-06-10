19 Players Still In The NBA During Tim Duncan's Rookie Year

Since entering the NBA in 1997 as the first pick of the draft, Tim Duncan has seen quite a few changes throughout the years. The final season of the Jordan Years, the rise and fall of the Shaq-Kobe Lakers, and the entire coming of age of LeBron James.
The 16-year veteran won his first ring in 1999. Duncan’s Spurs beat the (just retired) Jason Kidd-led New Jersey Nets in 2003 and prevented a starless Detroit Pistons repeat in 2005. The Spurs’ last Finals appearance came in 2007, when San Antonio gave a 22-year-old LeBron James a rude introduction to championship basketball.
Duncan has been through it all, and has played alongside, and against tons of legends.
Season: 13th
Stats: 28.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.5 apg
Career Highlights: Six-time NBA champion, inducted to Hall of Fame in 2009, greatest player ever.
Season Number: 15th
Stats: 18.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 5.5 apg
Career Highlight: Original Dream Team Member, inducted to Hall of Fame in 2004.
Season: 11th
Stats: 5.7 ppg, 5.4 apg, 1.1 spg
Career Highlights: Shortest NBA player ever (5'3'), made over $18 million.
Season: 13th
Stats: 11.3 ppg, NBA-best 93.9 per cent free throw shooting
Career Highlights: Original Dream Team member, inducted to Hall of Fame in 2011, Golden State Warriors General Manager 2004-2009.
Season: 11th
Stats: 8.3 ppg, 8.7 apg, 3.9 rpg
Career Highlights: Third all-time in career assists, 1988 Rookie of the Year, Golden State Warriors head coach 2011-current.
Season: 13th
Stats: 20.8 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 2.2 bpg
Career Highlights: 11-time All-Star, Original Dream Team member, inducted into Hall of Fame in 2008.
Season: 10th
Stats: 9.1 ppg, 5.7 apg
Career Highlights: Member of 1994 Houston Rockets championship team, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach 2008-current, 2010 NBA Coach of the Year
Season: 14th
Stats: 16.4 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.0 bpg
Career Highlights: Two-time champion, two-time Finals MVP, inducted into Hall of Fame in 2008
Season: Fourth
Stats: 6.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Career Highlights: Played for five teams over nine seasons, head coach of New Orleans Pelicans 2010-current.
Season: 16th
Stats: Scored six points in only game
Career Highlights: Four-time All-Star, 20,000-point scorer, 1987 All-Star Game MVP.
Season: 14th
Stats: 15.2 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 3.2 apg
Career Highlights: 1993 MVP, Original Dream Team member, 11-time All-Star, inducted into Hall of Fame in 2006.
Season: 13th
Stats: 13.1 ppg, 3.5 apg
Career Highlights: Two-time champion, inducted into Hall of Fame in 2006, Pistons General Manager 2000-current.
Season: 13th
Stats: 10.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Career Highlights: Averaged 18.0 ppg and 7.2 rpg for Minnesota in '90-'91, head coach of Utah Jazz 2011-current.
Season: 14th
Stats: 12.0 ppg, 8.5 apg
Career Highlights: Original Dream Team Member, inducted into Hall of Fame in 2009, all-time assists leader.
Season: 12th
Stats: 14.2 ppg, 4.4 apg
Career Highlights: Two-time Thee-Point Shooting champion, 1991 All-Star, head coach Phoenix Suns 2013-current.
Season: Rookie
Stats: 3.1 ppg, 1.9 apg
Career Highlights: Member of 2007 NBA champion San Antonio Spurs, head coach of Orlando Magic 2012-current.
Season: 11th
Stats: 19.5 ppg, 43 per cent three-point shooting
Career Highlights: Inducted into Hall of Fame in 2012, 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist, 2nd most career three-point field goals.
Season: 13th
Stats: 27.0 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 3.9 apg
Career Highlights: Original Dream Team Member, two-time MVP, 14-time All-Star.
Season: 11th
Stats: 3.4 ppg, 3.1 apg
Career Highlights: Number 10 retired by Sonics, Seattle head coach 2000-2005, Portland Trail Blazers head coach 2005-2012.
Spoelstra was beginning his first of 11 seasons as an assistant at the ripe age of 28.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.