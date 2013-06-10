19 Players Still In The NBA During Tim Duncan's Rookie Year

Since entering the NBA in 1997 as the first pick of the draft, Tim Duncan has seen quite a few changes throughout the years. The final season of the Jordan Years, the rise and fall of the Shaq-Kobe Lakers, and the entire coming of age of LeBron James.



The 16-year veteran won his first ring in 1999. Duncan’s Spurs beat the (just retired) Jason Kidd-led New Jersey Nets in 2003 and prevented a starless Detroit Pistons repeat in 2005. The Spurs’ last Finals appearance came in 2007, when San Antonio gave a 22-year-old LeBron James a rude introduction to championship basketball.

Duncan has been through it all, and has played alongside, and against tons of legends.

Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls Season: 13th Stats: 28.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.5 apg Career Highlights: Six-time NBA champion, inducted to Hall of Fame in 2009, greatest player ever. Clyde Drexler, Houston Rockets Season Number: 15th Stats: 18.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 5.5 apg Career Highlight: Original Dream Team Member, inducted to Hall of Fame in 2004. Muggsy Bogues, Charlotte Hornets/Golden State Warriors Season: 11th Stats: 5.7 ppg, 5.4 apg, 1.1 spg Career Highlights: Shortest NBA player ever (5'3'), made over $18 million. Chris Mullin, Indiana Pacers Season: 13th Stats: 11.3 ppg, NBA-best 93.9 per cent free throw shooting Career Highlights: Original Dream Team member, inducted to Hall of Fame in 2011, Golden State Warriors General Manager 2004-2009. Mark Jackson, Indiana Pacers Season: 11th Stats: 8.3 ppg, 8.7 apg, 3.9 rpg Career Highlights: Third all-time in career assists, 1988 Rookie of the Year, Golden State Warriors head coach 2011-current. Patrick Ewing, New York Knicks Season: 13th Stats: 20.8 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 2.2 bpg Career Highlights: 11-time All-Star, Original Dream Team member, inducted into Hall of Fame in 2008. Scott Brooks, Cleveland Cavaliers Season: 10th Stats: 9.1 ppg, 5.7 apg Career Highlights: Member of 1994 Houston Rockets championship team, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach 2008-current, 2010 NBA Coach of the Year Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets Season: 14th Stats: 16.4 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.0 bpg Career Highlights: Two-time champion, two-time Finals MVP, inducted into Hall of Fame in 2008 Monty Williams, San Antonio Spurs Season: Fourth Stats: 6.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg Career Highlights: Played for five teams over nine seasons, head coach of New Orleans Pelicans 2010-current. Tom Chambers, Philadelphia 76ers Season: 16th Stats: Scored six points in only game Career Highlights: Four-time All-Star, 20,000-point scorer, 1987 All-Star Game MVP. Charles Barkley, Houston Rockets Season: 14th Stats: 15.2 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 3.2 apg Career Highlights: 1993 MVP, Original Dream Team member, 11-time All-Star, inducted into Hall of Fame in 2006. Joe Dumars, Detroit Pistons Season: 13th Stats: 13.1 ppg, 3.5 apg Career Highlights: Two-time champion, inducted into Hall of Fame in 2006, Pistons General Manager 2000-current. Tyrone Corbin, Atlanta Hawks Season: 13th Stats: 10.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg Career Highlights: Averaged 18.0 ppg and 7.2 rpg for Minnesota in '90-'91, head coach of Utah Jazz 2011-current. John Stockton, Utah Jazz Season: 14th Stats: 12.0 ppg, 8.5 apg Career Highlights: Original Dream Team Member, inducted into Hall of Fame in 2009, all-time assists leader. Jeff Hornacek, Utah Jazz Season: 12th Stats: 14.2 ppg, 4.4 apg Career Highlights: Two-time Thee-Point Shooting champion, 1991 All-Star, head coach Phoenix Suns 2013-current. Jacque Vaughn, Utah Jazz Season: Rookie Stats: 3.1 ppg, 1.9 apg Career Highlights: Member of 2007 NBA champion San Antonio Spurs, head coach of Orlando Magic 2012-current. Reggie Miller, Indiana Pacers Season: 11th Stats: 19.5 ppg, 43 per cent three-point shooting Career Highlights: Inducted into Hall of Fame in 2012, 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist, 2nd most career three-point field goals. Karl Malone, Utah Jazz Season: 13th Stats: 27.0 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 3.9 apg Career Highlights: Original Dream Team Member, two-time MVP, 14-time All-Star. Nate McMillan, Seattle SuperSonics Season: 11th Stats: 3.4 ppg, 3.1 apg Career Highlights: Number 10 retired by Sonics, Seattle head coach 2000-2005, Portland Trail Blazers head coach 2005-2012. Bonus: Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat Assistant Coach Spoelstra was beginning his first of 11 seasons as an assistant at the ripe age of 28. Those players likely surprised you, check out these shocking beards The 15 Most Outrageous Beards In Sports

