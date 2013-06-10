19 Players Still In The NBA During Tim Duncan's Rookie Year

Philip Johnson
Tim Duncan NBA FInals

Since entering the NBA in 1997 as the first pick of the draft, Tim Duncan has seen quite a few changes throughout the years. The final season of the Jordan Years, the rise and fall of the Shaq-Kobe Lakers, and the entire coming of age of LeBron James.

The 16-year veteran won his first ring in 1999. Duncan’s Spurs beat the (just retired) Jason Kidd-led New Jersey Nets in 2003 and prevented a starless Detroit Pistons repeat in 2005. The Spurs’ last Finals appearance came in 2007, when San Antonio gave a 22-year-old LeBron James a rude introduction to championship basketball.

Duncan has been through it all, and has played alongside, and against tons of legends.

Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

Season: 13th

Stats: 28.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.5 apg

Career Highlights: Six-time NBA champion, inducted to Hall of Fame in 2009, greatest player ever.

Clyde Drexler, Houston Rockets

Season Number: 15th

Stats: 18.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 5.5 apg

Career Highlight: Original Dream Team Member, inducted to Hall of Fame in 2004.

Muggsy Bogues, Charlotte Hornets/Golden State Warriors

Season: 11th

Stats: 5.7 ppg, 5.4 apg, 1.1 spg

Career Highlights: Shortest NBA player ever (5'3'), made over $18 million.

Chris Mullin, Indiana Pacers

Season: 13th

Stats: 11.3 ppg, NBA-best 93.9 per cent free throw shooting

Career Highlights: Original Dream Team member, inducted to Hall of Fame in 2011, Golden State Warriors General Manager 2004-2009.

Mark Jackson, Indiana Pacers

Season: 11th

Stats: 8.3 ppg, 8.7 apg, 3.9 rpg

Career Highlights: Third all-time in career assists, 1988 Rookie of the Year, Golden State Warriors head coach 2011-current.

Patrick Ewing, New York Knicks

Season: 13th

Stats: 20.8 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 2.2 bpg

Career Highlights: 11-time All-Star, Original Dream Team member, inducted into Hall of Fame in 2008.

Scott Brooks, Cleveland Cavaliers

Season: 10th

Stats: 9.1 ppg, 5.7 apg

Career Highlights: Member of 1994 Houston Rockets championship team, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach 2008-current, 2010 NBA Coach of the Year

Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets

Season: 14th

Stats: 16.4 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.0 bpg

Career Highlights: Two-time champion, two-time Finals MVP, inducted into Hall of Fame in 2008

Monty Williams, San Antonio Spurs

Season: Fourth

Stats: 6.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Career Highlights: Played for five teams over nine seasons, head coach of New Orleans Pelicans 2010-current.

Tom Chambers, Philadelphia 76ers

Season: 16th

Stats: Scored six points in only game

Career Highlights: Four-time All-Star, 20,000-point scorer, 1987 All-Star Game MVP.

Charles Barkley, Houston Rockets

Season: 14th

Stats: 15.2 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 3.2 apg

Career Highlights: 1993 MVP, Original Dream Team member, 11-time All-Star, inducted into Hall of Fame in 2006.

Joe Dumars, Detroit Pistons

Season: 13th

Stats: 13.1 ppg, 3.5 apg

Career Highlights: Two-time champion, inducted into Hall of Fame in 2006, Pistons General Manager 2000-current.

Tyrone Corbin, Atlanta Hawks

Season: 13th

Stats: 10.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Career Highlights: Averaged 18.0 ppg and 7.2 rpg for Minnesota in '90-'91, head coach of Utah Jazz 2011-current.

John Stockton, Utah Jazz

Season: 14th

Stats: 12.0 ppg, 8.5 apg

Career Highlights: Original Dream Team Member, inducted into Hall of Fame in 2009, all-time assists leader.

Jeff Hornacek, Utah Jazz

Season: 12th

Stats: 14.2 ppg, 4.4 apg

Career Highlights: Two-time Thee-Point Shooting champion, 1991 All-Star, head coach Phoenix Suns 2013-current.

Jacque Vaughn, Utah Jazz

Season: Rookie

Stats: 3.1 ppg, 1.9 apg

Career Highlights: Member of 2007 NBA champion San Antonio Spurs, head coach of Orlando Magic 2012-current.

Reggie Miller, Indiana Pacers

Season: 11th

Stats: 19.5 ppg, 43 per cent three-point shooting

Career Highlights: Inducted into Hall of Fame in 2012, 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist, 2nd most career three-point field goals.

Karl Malone, Utah Jazz

Season: 13th

Stats: 27.0 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 3.9 apg

Career Highlights: Original Dream Team Member, two-time MVP, 14-time All-Star.

Nate McMillan, Seattle SuperSonics

Season: 11th

Stats: 3.4 ppg, 3.1 apg

Career Highlights: Number 10 retired by Sonics, Seattle head coach 2000-2005, Portland Trail Blazers head coach 2005-2012.

Bonus: Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat Assistant Coach

Spoelstra was beginning his first of 11 seasons as an assistant at the ripe age of 28.

