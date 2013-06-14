19 Images Show War Photographers Working In The Worst Conditions Imaginable

It’s easy to see a great image, and then click on to the next.



But behind every great image is a photographer, an actual human being.

And they’re not always assigned to weddings and rooftop bar parties.

War in Libya, Syria, Iraq. Riots in Greece, Turkey, and even the U.S.

Here you’ll see photographers working in some of the worst conditions imaginable, just to produce that image that people will look at for all of a few seconds.

A Turkish riot policeman pushes a photographer during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. Photographers carry their cameras as a protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes along Mohamed Mahmoud street which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 26, 2013. Photographers cower as protesters throw stones towards riot police along Sheikh Rihan street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. Ayman al-Sahili, a Reuters cameraman, reacts as he was shot in the leg while filming on the front line in Syria's north city of Aleppo by a sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar el-Assad December, 31, 2012. Journalists Bryn Karcha (C) of Canada and Toshifumi Fujimoto (R) of Japan run for cover next to an unidentified fixer in a street in Aleppo's district of Salaheddine December 29, 2012. Wheelchair-bound Palestinian freelance photographer Moamen Qreiqea takes pictures of protesters calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, in Gaza City October 1, 2012. Reuters photographer Ahmed Jadallah and protesters react after police used a flashbang sound grenade during an anti-government rally demanding the release of human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja in Manama April 18, 2012. Journalist Marie Colvin (2nd L) poses for a photograph with Libyan rebels in Misrata in this June 4, 2011 file photograph. Two Western journalists were killed in the besieged Syrian city of Homs on February 22, 2012 when shells hit the house they were staying in. Journalist Marie Colvin (2nd L) poses for a photograph with Libyan rebels in Misrata in this June 4, 2011 file photograph. Two Western journalists were killed in the besieged Syrian city of Homs on February 22, 2012 when shells hit the house they were staying in, opposition activists and witnesses said. French photographer Remi Ochlik is seen in this picture taken in Cairo, Egypt, on November 23, 2011. Riot policeman uses his baton against news photographer Panagiotis Tzamaros, who is on assignment for AFP, during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. A riot policeman punches Greek photojournalist Tatiana Bolari during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. A photographer kicks a tear gas canister during a rally at Santiago city, June 23, 2011. Photographer and filmmaker Tim Hetherington (C) takes pictures at a rally in the rebel stronghold of Benghazi in eastern Libya, in this March 25, 2011. Journalists, including New York Times photographers Tyler Hicks (R- in glasses) and Lynsey Addario (far L), Getty Images photographer John Moore (2nd L), freelance photographer Holly Pickett (3rdL) and freelancer Philip Poupin (4th L) run for cover during a bombing run by Libyan government planes at a checkpoint near the oil refinery of Ras Lanuf March 11, 2011. A member of the press lies on the ground after being attacked by mobs while soldiers surround him in Cairo February 3, 2011. A photographer takes his position behind an empty water tank during an operation at Alemao slum in Rio de Janeiro November 27, 2010. Jihad al-Masharawi, a Palestinian employee of BBC Arabic in Gaza, carries the body of his 11-month-old son Omar, who according to hospital officials was killed by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City November 15, 2012. You've seen the struggle photographers experience ... Now see the product: 3 years of global unrest in 23 images >

