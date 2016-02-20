19 photos of the Marine Corps' pursuit of perfection

US Marine Corps The Blue Angels, Marine Corps’ C-130 Hercules, affectionately known as ‘Fat Albert,’ flies over the Silent Drill Platoon at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., March 4.

America’s military is known for its high standards — but of all the sister service branches, the Marine Corps take perfection to another level.

And maintaining that excellence has been no small feat, considering the Corps has served a role in every conflict in US history. That’s because the Marines operate on sea, air, and land, and can respond to a crisis in less than 24 hours with the full force of a modern military.

To celebrate the Corps, we’ve pulled some of their best shots ever.

