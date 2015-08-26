19 photos of the most mouthwatering food in tech cafeterias

Silicon Valley tech companies are famous for showering their employees in perks, especially free food.

We’ve rounded up photos of some of the most delicious dishes here.

While not all of the food found in these tech companies’ cafeterias is free, most of it comes with a significant discount for employees.

Google's free food is the stuff of legends. With close to 30 cafés at the company's Mountain View, California, headquarters, no Googler could ever really go hungry. Over at Charlie's Cafe, one Googler enjoys a spicy bacon grilled cheese sandwich with a tomato bisque. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6GYFn-NeTc/embed/ Width: 800px This crawfish boil looks amazing. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6GX6ZeNeTG/embed/ Width: 800px As does this wrap you can get at Google's Masa Cafe. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/3On6RrjPGt/embed/ Width: 800px The company's Evolution Cafe has even made cheeseburgers animal style a la In-N-Out. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6GfZEgqixF/embed/ Width: 800px Over at Facebook HQ in Menlo Park, you can nosh on some amazing soul food at Mama Penny's. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5fdPztIU9h/embed/ Width: 800px Harvest is Facebook's salad bar, known for its healthy ingredients and long lines. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/zQd_hyJh8H/embed/ Width: 800px Facebook's largest eatery is Epic Cafe, and it offers a variety of healthy options. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4Ry8xjRRu8/embed/ Width: 800px In San Francisco, Dropbox's Tuck Shop offers delicious dishes like this shrimp noodle soup. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5ahFazN92W/embed/ Width: 800px There are also more unique dishes, like these Bulgogi nachos. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/si68TLGTSW/embed/ Width: 800px Dessert options might include these rocky road cupcakes. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/3hqxeepl49/embed/ Width: 800px Yahoo's URL's Cafe has some interesting offerings of its own. Here is a red wine-braised octopus served with a crispy red pepper polenta and a piquillo pepper gremolata. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/1BuB2frd0U/embed/ Width: 800px And here's something different: that's fried chicken and mashed potatoes served in an ice cream cone. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4C1UZbktBZ/embed/ Width: 800px Check out these bacon glazed doughnuts at the InCafe at LinkedIn headquarters. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/ysjJ_ZEKUg/embed/ Width: 800px This bowl of pho was also free for LinkedIn employees. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/nGx-vZsrXO/embed/ Width: 800px At Twitter HQ in San Francisco, tostadas are among the most popular dishes. You can customise them with whatever super-fresh ingredients you'd like. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5yP2WPRckE/embed/ Width: 800px Food at Apple's campus isn't free, but it's cheap for employees. There are lots of healthy options, like this halibut dish that comes with a barley and nectarine salad. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6Ve0HVxj2k/embed/ Width: 800px This pizza looks delicious. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6G5V_EuB8c/embed/ Width: 800px Apple opened a brand-new cafeteria last year, and the menu is just as amazing. Here's a plate of fresh fish tacos. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/r8JnYxusrJ/embed/ Width: 800px You could always grab a tiny, but perfect, macaron for dessert. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6EKoBwu7m0/embed/ Width: 800px

