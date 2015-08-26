19 photos of the most mouthwatering food in tech cafeterias

Silicon Valley tech companies are famous for showering their employees in perks, especially free food.
We’ve rounded up photos of some of the most delicious dishes here.
While not all of the food found in these tech companies’ cafeterias is free, most of it comes with a significant discount for employees.
Google's free food is the stuff of legends. With close to 30 cafés at the company's Mountain View, California, headquarters, no Googler could ever really go hungry. Over at Charlie's Cafe, one Googler enjoys a spicy bacon grilled cheese sandwich with a tomato bisque.
Yahoo's URL's Cafe has some interesting offerings of its own. Here is a red wine-braised octopus served with a crispy red pepper polenta and a piquillo pepper gremolata.
And here's something different: that's fried chicken and mashed potatoes served in an ice cream cone.
At Twitter HQ in San Francisco, tostadas are among the most popular dishes. You can customise them with whatever super-fresh ingredients you'd like.
Food at Apple's campus isn't free, but it's cheap for employees. There are lots of healthy options, like this halibut dish that comes with a barley and nectarine salad.
Apple opened a brand-new cafeteria last year, and the menu is just as amazing. Here's a plate of fresh fish tacos.
