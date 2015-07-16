19 jaw-dropping photos of some of the toughest military training regimes in the world

Nicky Loh/REUTERS A trainee leopard crawls along a 50 metre-long path of jagged coral and rocks as part of the Taiwan Marine Corps frogmen

The physical and psychological rigors of combat are intense, and militaries have the challenge preparing their soldiers for the worst of what they may face on the battlefield.

The world’s militaries require their personnel to go through gruelling training to equip them for life in the field, and to make sure that soldiers who might not have prior combat experience are still in a state of readiness.

Here are photos from around the world of some of the toughest training imaginable.

