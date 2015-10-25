19 movies on Netflix that are so bad they are actually amazing

Some movies are just plain bad.

But there are others that cross so far into the realm of horribleness, that they become enjoyable in a completely different way. These are the “so bad they’re good” movies. Take “The Room” for instance, which is sometimes referred to as the worst movie ever made, yet has been screened at theatres all over the country.

Sometimes you are in the mood for some horrendous filmmaking, and luckily, there is an entire section of Reddit devoted to picking out the best ones (the subreddit is called “theworstofnetflix”).

In this wonderful internet side street you can find self-aware car tires, an FDR who loves to freestyle rap, and dogs with superpowers. You can even catch Nicole Kidman in her debut film, in which she plays a “plucky teen” who helps some BMX-riding kids take on bank robbers.

We looked through Reddit and found the 19 best (worst) examples. Find them below, along with their Netflix description and a bit of commentary from Reddit. And in case you were worried, they are all still streaming on Netflix right now.

