19 movies on Netflix that are so bad they are actually amazing

Some movies are just plain bad.
But there are others that cross so far into the realm of horribleness, that they become enjoyable in a completely different way. These are the “so bad they’re good” movies. Take “The Room” for instance, which is sometimes referred to as the worst movie ever made, yet has been screened at theatres all over the country.
Sometimes you are in the mood for some horrendous filmmaking, and luckily, there is an entire section of Reddit devoted to picking out the best ones (the subreddit is called “theworstofnetflix”).
In this wonderful internet side street you can find self-aware car tires, an FDR who loves to freestyle rap, and dogs with superpowers. You can even catch Nicole Kidman in her debut film, in which she plays a “plucky teen” who helps some BMX-riding kids take on bank robbers.
We looked through Reddit and found the 19 best (worst) examples. Find them below, along with their Netflix description and a bit of commentary from Reddit. And in case you were worried, they are all still streaming on Netflix right now.
A car tire named Robert rolls through the desert Southwest using its strange psychic powers to blow up birds, bunnies, human beings and more.
It did seem eerily aware of itself as it was happening.
The Nazis retreated to the Moon in 1945, but after they're discovered by an American shuttle in 2018, they relaunch their plans to invade Earth.
Reptilian Sarah Palin, hollow earth, dinosaur riding Hitler?
After contracting polio from a werewolf bite, FDR and a team of historic figures seek victory in World War II by defeating an army of Nazi werewolves.
You haven't lived until you've heard FDR talk about his mad freestyling skills.
This is the heartwarming story of Duffy, an adorable talking cat who helps bring two families together.
What I love about it is the obvious lack of control they had over the cat. They only show the cat for about 2 seconds at a time in any given shot and almost never in the same shot as any of the actors. And it mostly just rolls around looking bored the whole time.
An ordinary day at Fernfield Farms turns extraordinary when five dogs discover mysterious rings that grant them each a unique super power.
The line where the 'trying to be street' puppy says 'that is not all good in the hood, dawg!' was maybe the worst.
Terror takes a ghastly form when a gigantic two-headed shark sinks a ship full of students, and the survivors wash up on a tiny atoll.
Plus Brooke Hogan as a doctor.
A boy and his best friend -- his newly detached butt -- embark on wacky adventures in a world where humans and their butts live side by side.
And what a book! Possibly my favourite stupid book from childhood.
A medical experiment gone awry causes a lab rat to turn homicidal, develop psychic powers and balloon to the size of a human.
If the misspelling in the title doesn't clue you into the quality of the film, I'm not sure what will.
When a monstrous earthquake devastates the California coastline, groups of neo-Nazi punks take over in this Troma-tized futuristic romp.
TASTE SOME OF MAMA'S HOME COOKING, ADOLF.
When eight people embark on an expedition into the Congo, they stumble across a race of killer apes and must fight their way out of the dark.
I have a deep and profound love for this film if only for Delroy Lindo and Laura Linney killing mutant apes with a friggin' space laser!
Nicole Kidman makes her film debut as a plucky teen who helps her two best pals, both bike-riding hotshots, turn the tables on a gang of bank robbers.
There were BMX bikes. There were bumbling buffoon bandits. There were amazing chase scenes where said BMX bikes and bumbling buffoon bandits knock into everything one could imagine knocked into, from city streets to malls to suburban neighbourhoods. Australian accents. Monsters running around graveyards. Awkward teenage confessions broadcast onto police radio. What else COULD one hope for in a movie called 'BMX Bandits'?!
A courier is tasked with delivering a volatile data package stored in his brain, but when things go awry, he races against time to save his mind.
If cyborg dolphins are wrong, I don't wanna be right.
When pro wrestler Rip Thomas turns down an offer from a new network, its executives launch a free-for-all called 'Battle of the Tough Guys'.
He....he doesn't have a full unibrow....
The Martians are irked that their children spend so much time watching TV shows from Earth about Santa Claus, so they decide to capture Mr. Claus.
This movie so bad. It has the worst polar bear costume ever seen in film, and the creepiest Santa laugh of all time.
Superhero Daiman, who rides a robotic motorcycle that knows karate, is called upon to battle the syndicate Sigma, led by the evil Dr. Akunomiya.
There's a very sudden 20 year time skip around the halfway point where the young actor is replaced by an older actor, and they don't look very much alike.
When a female terrorist kidnaps the president's daughter, the CIA recruits four tough-as-nails inmates from a women's prison to bring her home safely.
It looks like footage from a team-building weekend where the whole office gets to star in their own action movie.
When the date flips to 13/13/13 on the Mayan calendar, humans turn insane -- except those born on leap days, who are left to battle a world of demons.
I was laughing the whole time. My girlfriend, however, was not pleased that we stayed through the whole thing.
Never-before-aired NASA footage presents startling evidence that may finally answer the question: Is the moon a secret landing base for an alien race?
From the guy who brought you the totally real Alien Autopsy special.
Join the Oogieloves -- Goobie, Zoozie and Toofie -- as they set out to find five magical balloons in time for their friend Schluufy's birthday party.
He's a vacuum cleaner with the face of a turtle.
