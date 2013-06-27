19 NBA Stars Who Were Drafted Outside The Top 10

The 2013 NBA Draft class is considered one of the weakest in years. ESPN basketball insider



Chad Ford says NBA executives do not see a single surefire All-Star in the draft. The name most likely to be called first by the Cleveland Cavaliers is Nerlens Noel, the 19-year-old big man from Kentucky. But not even Noel is a sure pick, he is coming off a torn ACL and leaves much to be desired on the offensive end.

Indiana shooting guard Victor Oladipo wins the Most Likely To Succeed from NBA general managers. Kansas shooting guard Ben McLemore has drawn comparisons to Ray Allen. Georgetown swingman Otto Porter Jr. is viewed as something between Scottie Pippen and Tayshaun Prince.

In a draft low on surefire talent, but saturated with unheralded players eager to make a name, we take a look back at the greatest players in league history to be drafted without great fanfare.

