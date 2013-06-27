19 NBA Stars Who Were Drafted Outside The Top 10

The 2013 NBA Draft class is considered one of the weakest in years. ESPN basketball insider
Chad Ford says NBA executives do not see a single surefire All-Star in the draft. The name most likely to be called first by the Cleveland Cavaliers is Nerlens Noel, the 19-year-old big man from Kentucky. But not even Noel is a sure pick, he is coming off a torn ACL and leaves much to be desired on the offensive end.
Indiana shooting guard Victor Oladipo wins the Most Likely To Succeed from NBA general managers. Kansas shooting guard Ben McLemore has drawn comparisons to Ray Allen. Georgetown swingman Otto Porter Jr. is viewed as something between Scottie Pippen and Tayshaun Prince.
In a draft low on surefire talent, but saturated with unheralded players eager to make a name, we take a look back at the greatest players in league history to be drafted without great fanfare.
Faried averaged 17.3 points and 14.5 rebounds and upset #4 seed Louisville in March Madness his senior year at Morehead State University.
In his second season, Faried averaged 11 points and nine rebounds this year.
Who went ahead of him: Nolan Smith, 277 points in 84 career games.
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Gasol was the Spanish League MVP in 2008 before joining the Grizzlies in 2009.
Who went ahead of him: Sun Yue, six points in 10 career games.
The four-time All-Star has led the NBA in assists for two years running. Standing 6'1' without a solid jumper, Rondo is the classic type of player whose metrics belie an unstoppable game.
Who went ahead of him: Mouhamed Sene, 103 career points in 47 career games.
The three-time champion and five-time All-Star was 19 years old when he entered the league. This year, at 30, Parker had his best season, averaging 20.3 points and 7.6 assists.
Who went ahead of him: Kirk Haston, 32 points in 27 career games.
The three-time champion and two-time All-Star didn't join the Spurs until the 2002-2003 season, but he was worth the wait. The Argentine is one of the greatest international players of all-time.
According to basketball-reference.com's win shares/48 minutes metric, Ginobili was the best player in the draft.
Who went ahead of him: A.J. Bramlett, eight points in eight career games.
One of the greatest players of all-time, Bryant is the best player to ever go from high school to the pros.
At 34 years old, Bryant is a 11-time All-NBA first teamer, nine-time All-Defensive teamer and five-time champion.
Who went ahead of him: Todd Fuller, 835 career points in five seasons.
A two-time MVP, Nash has led the league in assists five times throughout his career. He spent four years at Santa Clara University, averaging 17 points and six assists his senior year.
Who went ahead of him: Todd Fuller, 835 career points in five seasons.
A six-time All-Star, Kemp announced himself eligible for the draft without ever playing a college game.
From his age 22-27 seasons Kemp averaged double-doubles as one of the most athletic big men to ever play in the league.
Who went ahead of him: Michael Smith, 698 points in three seasons.
The current head coach of the Golden State Warriors, Jackson is the league's third all-time assist man.
Jackson averaged 12.3 points and 9.6 assists his first season and was named Rookie of the Year.
Who went ahead of him: Ronnie Murphy, 36 points in 18 career games.
The Worm was one of the greatest rebounders, enforcers and entertainers to ever suit up. A five-time champion and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rodman went from Southeastern Oklahoma State University to the Detroit Pistons.
Rodman entered the Hall of Fame in 2011.
Who went ahead of him: Maurice Martin, 204 career points in two seasons.
The second-highest scorer in NBA history left Louisiana Tech after his junior year and three All-Southland Conference selections.
An interesting 'what if': the Chicago Bulls passed on Malone one year after drafting Michael Jordan.
Malone entered the Hall of Fame in 2010.
Who went ahead of him: Kenny Green, 265 career points in one season.
A two-time champion, six-time All-Star and four-time All-Defensive team member, Dumars has been successful in his second career as the Detroit Pistons general manager.
Dumars entered the Hall of Fame in 2006.
Who went ahead of him: Alfredick Hughes, 356 points in 68 career games.
The all-time leader in steals and assists, Stockton was a 10-time All-Star and a member of the original Dream Team.
Stockton entered the Hall of Fame in 2009.
Who went ahead of him: Lancaster Gordon, 1,125 points in four seasons.
A champion in 1995 and a 10-time All-Star, Drexler had his number 22 retired by both the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers.
A member of the original Dream Team, Drexler entered the Hall of Fame in 2004.
Who went ahead of him: Russell Cross, 166 points in 45 career games.
The scoring champ in 1983 and an eight-time All-Star, English averaged 21.5 points per game in his 15 seasons. He was simply one of the greatest scorers of all-time.
English entered the Hall of Fame in 1997.
Who went ahead of him: Norm Cook, 65 points in 27 career games.
A three-time champion, five-time All-Star and six-time All-Defensive team member, Johnson entered the Hall of Fame posthumously in 2010.
Former teammate Larry Bird said Johnson was the best player he ever played with.
Who went ahead of him: Chuckie Williams, 37 points in 22 career games.
In 1973 as a 24-year-old, Archibald led the league in scoring and assists and managed to finish third in MVP voting. An NBA champion in 1981, Archibald entered the Hall of Fame in 1991.
Who went ahead of him: John Vallely, 359 points in two seasons.
A champion in 1967 and seven-time All-Star, Walker was a member of the 1967 Philadelphia 76ers that included Wilt Chamberlain, Hal Greer and Billy Cunningham which many consider the greatest team of all-time.
Walker entered the Hall of Fame posthumously in 2012.
Who went ahead of him: Paul Hogue, 409 points in 65 career games.
A champion in 1967 and a 10-time All-Star, Greer averaged 19 points over 15 seasons.
Greer was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982.
Who went ahead of him: Pete Brennan, 40 points in 16 career games.
