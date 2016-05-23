The 18 best movie sequels that never happened

We’ve jumped into the summer blockbuster movie season, and that means a whole lot of sequels to be seen.

In an era when it seems every idea in Hollywood has been made into a franchise or rebooted for one, several famous titles missed the boat.

In some cases, the filmmaker moved on to other projects (including franchises). But rumours about potential sequels for a number of these titles are spreading.

Here we rank the 19 movies that we think deserve a sequel.

19. 'Unbreakable' (2000) Touchstone Pictures Following the huge success of 'The Sixth Sense,' director M. Night Shyamalan combined comic books with the supernatural with this story in which Bruce Willis plays a man who after an accident slowly realises that he has superhuman powers. Though the movie had a poor box-office performance, over the years there have been rumours of a sequel, but they seem to be just that. However, it would be great to see Samuel L. Jackson's character from the movie, Elijah Price (aka 'Mr. Glass') fleshed out in a sequel as a villain. Likelihood of a sequel: Probably not going to happen. Now with the superhero craze studios are looking for ways to bring existing comic book characters to the screen, not ones from an underperforming movie. 18. 'Good Will Hunting' (1997) The Daily Reckoning Alright, give this one a second to sink in. A sequel to the movie that made Matt Damon and Ben Affleck stars (and Oscar winners) could work. Have Damon's Will Hunting character return to South Boston and be the one who is the mentor of a troubled teen, while reconnecting with his buddy Chuckie (Affleck). Or we can always go with the idea Kevin Smith teased in 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.' Likelihood of a sequel: Never. Damon and Affleck are on bigger projects and heading franchises like Jason Bourne and Batman to worry about what Will and Chuckie are up to. 17. 'True Lies' (1994) 20th Century Fox Arnold Schwarzenegger playing a suave secret agent searching for a terrorist while also dealing with the idea that his wife (Jamie Lee Curtis) might be cheating on him had all the makings of a franchise. But as the years went on, director James Cameron found less interest, and then the idea finally deflated after the attacks of September 11, 2001. Likelihood of a sequel: You can never say never when it comes to Schwarzenegger and Cameron. But with Cameron focused on his 'Avatar' franchise, it's unlikely. 16. 'Up' (2009) Disney / Pixar Many Pixar movies could work as a sequel, but we think 'Up' would be the most fascinating. Having Carl Fredricksen (Ed Asner), Russell (Jordan Nagai), and their dog Dug on a new adventure would be a fun story. Carl's floating house is still at Paradise Falls, but I'm sure they can come up with something else Carl is attached to. Likelihood of a sequel: Co-director Pete Doctor has become a bigger name since making 'Up,' having done the Oscar-winning, 'Inside Out' as well. This idea might not be at the top of the pile. 15. 'Twins' (1988) Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito playing long-lost twin brothers became an instant classic in the late 1980s. It showed Schwarzenegger could do comedy, and the connection the two actors had on screen was fun to watch. Likelihood of a sequel: There's been talk for years that a sequel titled 'Triplets' is in the works, starring Schwarzenegger, DeVito, and (wait for it) Eddie Murphy getting into the mix. We'll see if that ever materialises. 14. 'District 9' (2009) Sony The visionary work of Neill Blomkamp became mainstream in his debut film, which starred his good friend Sharlto Copley. And one of the main draws to it was the vast universe that was created. Because of that, the interest for a sequel is high. But where do you go from here? Do you stay with Wikus, now a fully transformed alien? Or do you go to new characters? Is it a prequel? This is certainly one reason why we haven't seen a sequel yet. Likelihood of a sequel: We'd be shocked if we don't get one. 13. 'Inception' (2010) Warner Bros. Leonardo DiCaprio playing a thief who steals secrets from inside people's minds was a thrilling journey, topped by the direction of Christopher Nolan, but can the story be repeated? Likelihood of a sequel: With the level of stardom that all the actors from the movie are at now -- and Nolan too -- it would be quite hard to get all of them together at the same time. It's not impossible but not likely. 11. 'The Iron Giant' (1999) Warner Bros. via MovieClips Though it performed less well than expected box office, 'The Iron Giant' found new life on the home video market and since had built a huge cult following. With director Brad Bird now a major director as well as Vin Diesel, who voiced the giant, they have the muscle to make a sequel. Likelihood of a sequel: Sounds like a no. Bird has tweeted in the past that he's moved on. 10. 'Big Trouble in Little China' (1986) 20th Century Fox Another movie that found its audience long after the theatrical fun is this John Carpenter action comedy starring Kurt Russell. A critical and box office disaster that led to Carpenter to stop making movies for Hollywood, its wacky premise and incredible use of CGI and practical effects (for 1980s standards) made the film a fan favourite for decades to come. Likelihood of a sequel: If anything, there will be a reboot as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has announced that he's working on one. 9. 'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993) YouTube Robin Williams playing a divorced father who decides to dress up as the housekeeper to spend more time with his kids is a comedy classic. And like many of them, a hard sell for a sequel. Likelihood of a sequel: For years, there were talks and a script was written, but there was never one that was satisfactory. Then after Williams' death in 2014, plans for a sequel were scrapped permanently. 8. 'Step Brothers' (2008) Sony Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly playing man children has grown a loyal following. Not the level of 'Anchorman' but strong enough that since its release, many have asked the actors and director Adam McKay if they could ever see themselves doing another one. The great thing about doing a 'Step Brothers' sequel is the longer they wait the funnier it will be. Imagine Ferrell and Reilly in their 70s doing this kind of movie! Likelihood of a sequel: We think this one is strong. McKay has said in the past that they have an outline for one. I think sooner or later, they do it. 7. 'Bridesmaids' (2011) Universal Pictures Fans of the hilarious comedy that showed girls can party as hard as boys (and made Melissa McCarthy a breakout star) have been wanting for a sequel since the movie came out. But like many of the comedies on this list, the story has to be as good or better than the original. Likelihood of a sequel: Not anytime soon. Co-writer and star Kristen Wiig has said she's not currently writing a sequel and many of the cast, including director Paul Feig, are busy on other projects. 6. 'Wanted' (2008) Universal Honestly, pretty much everyone is shocked there isn't a sequel yet to 'Wanted.' James McAvoy has always said he's ready to come back to play the assassin. Likelihood of a sequel: Seeing it's been eight years since the original came out, it's anyone's guess. But it would be crazy for Universal to never to do another. 5. 'Hitch' (2005) Columbia Pictures Will Smith playing a date-doctor who has girl issues of his own has become one of the go-to movies to watch when it comes on TV. The fun love story and great buddy-chemistry between Smith and Kevin James worked perfectly. And it would be good for Smith to return to comedy once in a while. Likelihood of a sequel: Probably not. Sony is developing it for a TV series. 4. 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (1982) Universal That's right, we're going there. One of the most beloved movies of all time is ripe for multiple stories, and if anyone can do it, it's Steven Spielberg. Whether it's Elliott (Henry Thomas) searching the galaxy for his alien friend or E.T. on a new journey, it would be an interesting movie. Likelihood of a sequel: Not happening. Spielberg did toy with the idea in the late 1980s but set it aside. 3. 'Spaceballs' (1987) MGM Well, there is a title: 'Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money,' as Mel Brooks' character in the movie, Yogurt, teased. But over the decades there's only been rumours of Brooks continuing his spoof of the 'Star Wars' franchise. But he would have a lot of material to work with as the 'Star Wars' saga has become even more popular since 'Spaceballs' came out. Livelihood of a sequel: Hard to say. Brooks has said he's always been up for the idea, but with many of the cast members now dead, if it were to happen it wouldn't have the feel of a sequel. 2. 'The Goonies' (1985) It's been over 31 years since a group of teenage boys went searching for One-Eyed Willy's gold, and fans have been wanting them to go on another adventure ever since. The story and characters are perfect for a a sequel but now the question becomes: Will another movie work with a new cast or the original actors as adults? Likelihood of a sequel: Yes, we guess. Though we've been teased for decades, director Richard Donner has said a sequel is in the works with most of the original cast returning. 1. 'Mean Girls' (2004) Paramount Pictures The fandom for 'Mean Girls' has only become stronger after its surprise success at the box office. Written by Tina Fey and starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Amanda Seyfried, they all went on to become big stars. That's a reason we haven't seen a sequel (and we won't count the straight-to-DVD one that came out in 2011). Recently, with the fan anticipation at its peak for more of The Plastics, many of the main cast have recently come back to Fey to develop a sequel. It would be fun to see the group now (likely) as mothers. Likelihood of a sequel: Hard to say. Fey has been mum about it. In fact, she's pushing a musical version of the movie. The cast might have to do some mean girl tactics to get what they want.

