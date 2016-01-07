12 LinkedIn hacks that could make you tons of money

Most people think of LinkedIn as a place to just upload their resumes.

But if used properly, LinkedIn could actually help boost sales and grow your entire business.

Ken Krogue, founder and president of Insidesales, a sales software maker last valued at $1.5 billion, and Jamie Shanks, managing partner of Sales for Life, a sales training company, have put together an eBook explaining how to maximise your sales through LinkedIn.

“LinkedIn is not a repository for your resume,” Shanks writes. “It’s a place to actively drive business.”

We sifted through the eBook and picked the 12 best tips on how to use LinkedIn to grow your business.

Grab your name Quinn Dombrowski/Flickr Make sure your LinkedIn profile URL is short and simple. Use your name, but if it's not available, pick something about your industry, because the default URL is a messy combination of numbers and letters. Use every one of the 'groups' VeloImages/Team Novo Nordisk As a LinkedIn member, you can join up to 50 groups. Make sure you join the groups people in your industry are joining, and the ones in specific verticals that decision-makers like VPs of sales and sales directors are a part of. Use LinkedIn as a 'time trigger' Screenshot/Dallas Morning News If you saw your prospect share something on LinkedIn minutes ago, make sure you reach out to them immediately because chances are they're close to their phones or laptop at the moment -- and available for a call or email response. Use a good picture Getty/Sean Gallup Make sure you have a professional photo as your profile pic. It's probably not going to be the same one you use on Facebook. Pick a good, close-up photo. Krogue says black and white photos could make you stand out. Do a '3X3 analysis' ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images Before reaching out to a prospect, go to their LinkedIn page and do a '3X3 analysis' -- take 3 minutes and find 3 things you have in comment with them. This will help you have a better understanding of the person and start the conversation more smoothly. Complete your profile shutterstock Keeping your profile fresh and up-to-date will increase your credibility. 'Using LinkedIn with an incomplete profile is a mistake. It shows a lack of credibility and professionalism,' Krogue writes. Ask for recommendations on LinkedIn Ricardo Cimacho/flickr It's good to have recommendations from others on your LinkedIn page. One way to increase the number of recommendations is to just ask for it. Sometimes it's good to use it as leverage for offering discount. One tactic by Krogue: 'Well, with this discount I'm giving you, would you recommend me on LinkedIn if I have earned it?' Don't spam Kim S./Yelp Don't try to oversell something with spam content on LinkedIn. Just offer great content. 'If they want to buy something from you, they will seek you out,' Krogue writes. Promote and share every event you'll be attending Melia Robinson/Business Insider Do this to make sure your prospects are aware of where you'll be attending because it's always better to meet in-person. Offer value to your connections Andrew Burton/Getty Images Share valuable content, including training materials, books, and management tips so your connections can learn from them. Recommend others Flickr/woo Give recommendations to your LinkedIn contacts. Taking the time to do so shows respect, and it's a great way to build relationships. And of course, it could lead to more opportunities. Use LinkedIn events Getty Images/Theo Wargo Join groups that correspond to specific trade shows. You can network within that group and set up appointments with people who'll be there ahead of the event.

