'19 Kids and Counting' star Josh Duggar reportedly had Ashley Madison account while lobbying for conservative values

AP, Ashley Madison Josh Duggar allegedly was a member of Ashley Madison for about two years.

Josh Duggar, TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” star and former executive director for conservative lobbying group, the Family Research Council, may have been a member of adultery dating site, Ashley Madison.

According to a report by Gawker, information from the recent hacking of Ashley Madison connects two memberships to Duggar.

According to the site:

A credit card in Duggar’s name was used to pay for at least one of two memberships

The credit card’s billing address matched his grandmother’s Fayetteville, Arkansas home, where the reality show often shot.

One of the accounts was opened in July 2014 and was linked to his home in Oxon Hill, Maryland

The two accounts in Duggar’s name overlapped by a few months and were active from February 2013 to May 2015.

Duggar indicatated he was looking for a partner for a series of sex acts, including “experimenting with sex toys,” “conventional” and oral sex, “sharing fantasies,” and “sex talk.”

Duggar paid a $US250 fee to “receive a money-back ‘affair guarantee,’ if they don’t have an affair within three months.

TLC Josh Duggar, far right, and his wife, Anna Renee, married in 2008.

During the time in which Duggar was allegedly a member, he was lobbying against causes like same-sex marriage as one of the top-ranking members of the Family Research Council and married to wife, Anna, for at least five years when the first account was created.

While the details of these accounts strongly suggest Duggar was indeed an Ashley Madison member, Thursday’s “Today” show reported that many emails found in the hack could’ve been faked as Ashley Madison didn’t confirm email addresses.

Before these reports, Duggar had already been embroiled in controversy. In May, reports began to surface that Duggar, the oldest of the Duggar children at age 27, had molested five children, including four of his sisters, about 12 years ago. The parents decided to keep the incidents private instead of alerting authorities when they first learned of the abuse. Later that month, he admitted to the molestation on the family’s official Facebook page.

TLC pulled the show from airings in May and then officially cancelled the show in July. As a result of the controversy, TLC partnered with abuse prevention organisations, RAINN and Darkness to Light, on a new documentary addressing the issue of molestation titled “Breaking the Silence,” which will air commercial-free on Sunday, August 30 at 10 p.m.

TLC had no comment for this article. The Duggars and Ashley Madison didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

