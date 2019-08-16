Uber's IPO was the biggest of 2019. Here are the 19 firms that have bought the most shares since.

Associated Press

Uber’s highly-anticipated initial public offering in May still reigns as the largest IPO of 2019.

Uber’s IPO was talked about for years, and public-market investors were excited by the prospect of buying into the ride-hailing company.

Now that Uber’s been public for more three months, hedge funds and asset managers have started piling into the company’s stock.

Here are the 19 firms that have bought the most shares since Uber went public in May.

Uber still holds the crown for the largest initial public offering of 2019, and ever since the ride-hailing company went public in May, hedge funds and asset managers have been snapping up the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors are required to disclose investments in public companies four times a year, at the end of each quarter. Uber’s IPO took place in May, and many of those disclosures for the second quarter were released on Thursday and include positions in public companies as of June 30.

Despite the support from institutional investors, Uber’s stock price has fallen more than 20% since its IPO. Some investors and analysts have expressed concerns about Uber’s path to profitability, and the company’s stock price dropped to an all-time low last week after the company reported a $US5 billion loss in the second quarter.

Here are the 19 firms that have purchased the most shares of Uber since the company went public, ranked in increasing order of shares purchased:

19. Tiger Global Management

Shares purchased: 6,664,323

Ownership percentage: 0.39%

Market value: $US309 million

18. Janus Henderson Group

Shares purchased: 6,888,590

Ownership percentage: 0.41%

Market value: $US319 million

17. Jennison Associates

Shares purchased: 6,953,868

Ownership percentage: 0.41%

Market value: $US323 million

16. Citadel Advisors

Shares purchased: 7,077,910

Ownership percentage: 0.42%

Market value: $US328 million

15. General Atlantic

Shares purchased: 7,203,405

Ownership percentage: 0.42%

Market value: $US334 million

14. Glade Brook Capital Partners

Shares purchased: 7,798,981

Ownership percentage: 0.46%

Market value: $US362 million

13. Clearbridge Investments

Shares purchased: 7,804,504

Ownership percentage: 0.46%

Market value: $US362 million

12. Vanguard

Shares purchased: 9,848,894

Ownership percentage: 0.58%

Market value: $US457 million

11. Coatue Management

Shares purchased: 10,459,110

Ownership percentage: 0.62%

Market value: $US485 million

10. Wellington Management Group

Shares purchased: 10,889,411

Ownership percentage: 0.64%

Market value: $US505 million

9. Viking Global Investors

Shares purchased: 13,368,682

Ownership percentage: 0.79%

Market value: $US620 million

9. Capital World Investors

Shares purchased: 14,624,294

Ownership percentage: 0.86%

Market value: $US671 million

8. Hillhouse Capital Management

Shares purchased: 15,035,487

Ownership percentage: 0.88%

Market value: $US697 million

7. Iconiq Capital

Shares purchased: 15,896,939

Ownership percentage: 0.94%

Market value: $US737 million

6. Morgan Stanley

Shares purchased: 20,700,032

Ownership percentage: 1.22%

Market value: $US960 million

5. Dragoneer Investment Group

Shares purchased: 21,260,206

Ownership percentage: 1.25%

Market value: $US986 million

4. BlackRock

Shares purchased: 22,011,077

Ownership percentage: 1.29%

Market value: $US1 billion

3. Fidelity Management & Research

Shares purchased: 26,864,261

Ownership percentage: 1.58%

Market value: $US1.1 billion

2. TPG Group

Shares purchased: 36,446,926

Ownership percentage: 2.14%

Market value: $US1.7 billion

1. Goldman Sachs

Shares purchased: 70,291,715

Ownership percentage: 4.13%

Market value: $US3.3 billion

