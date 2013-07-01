19 Firefighters Are Dead After Battling Central Arizona Wildfire

Nineteen firefighters have died battling a wildfire in Central Arizona, Fox’ Phoenix affiliate reports.



The station says the Prescott, Ariz. fire department has confirmed the deaths.

The fire, believed to have been started by lightning Saturday, burned about 1,300 acres in a town 85 miles northwest of Phoenix.

600 residents of Yarnell were forced to evacuate.

Developing…

