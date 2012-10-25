Lady Gaga's Name Now Graces 19 Species Of Fern

A group of researchers at Duke University have an obsession with Lady Gaga. How do I know this? They’ve named a genus of ferns after the pop star.



The genus, a classification label for a group of closely related species, contains 19 ferns found in Central and South America, Mexico, Arizona and Texas. They’ve named the genus “Gaga” and it includes two species new to science and 17 that have been reclassified based on their genetics.

Lady Gaga and the fern gametophyte.

Photo: Duke University

The press release from Duke explains:

At one stage of its life, the new genus Gaga has somewhat fluid definitions of gender and bears a striking resemblance to one of Gaga’s famous costumes. Members of the new genus also bear a distinct DNA sequence spelling GAGA.

Two of the species in the Gaga genus are new to science: Gaga germanotta from Costa Rica is named to honour the family of the artist, who was born Stefani Germanotta. And a newly discovered Mexican species is being dubbed Gaga monstraparva (literally monster-little) in honour of Gaga’s fans, whom she calls little monsters.

Meet the Gaga obsessed scientists in the video below:



