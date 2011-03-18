19 Famous Athletes Who Lost Big On Business Blunders

Everyone knows professional athletes make lots of money both on the field and through endorsement deals, but what hasn’t proven so lucrative is their overall track record when it comes to making outside business investments.



Professional athletes love making these investments off the field, but sometimes these bad investments wind up leaving them in more debt than they could have ever imagined. The majority of famous athletes making poor business decisions often stem from their associations with non-investment professionals such as family members, friends and the always mysterious “advisors.” As you will see; being young, rich and famous does not always equate to sound business judgment.

For all the rich athletes out there reading this post take note, and we hope you learn from our list below.

This post originally appeared at Franchise Help.

