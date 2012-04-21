19 Facts About McDonald's That Will Blow Your Mind

Photo: AP Images
McDonald’s just reported its first quarter financial results this morning. The global fast food chain generated $6.54 billion during the period and delivered earnings per share of $1.23. Global comparable sales increased 7.3 per cent.While the top and bottom line came in line with analysts’ expectations, there are plenty of facts about the company that you may find completely unexpected.
The restaurant giant has grown through the recession and recovery. Which makes sense since it sells more than 75 burgers every second.
Sharon Stone worked at McDonald's before she was famous. So did Shania Twain, Jay Leno, Rachel McAdams and Pink
A survey by Sponsorship Research International found that 88 per cent could identify the arches and only 54 per cent could name the Christian cross, according to Fast Food Nation.
Herb Peterson invented the Egg McMuffin as a way to introduce breakfast to McDonald's restaurants. From MSNBC:
'Peterson came up with idea for the signature McDonald's breakfast item in 1972. He 'was very partial to eggs Benedict,' Fraker said, and worked on creating something similar.
The egg sandwich consisted of an egg that had been formed in a Teflon circle with the yolk broken, topped with a slice of cheese and grilled Canadian bacon. It was served open-faced on a toasted and buttered English muffin.'
Source: MSNBC
The only place in the lower 48 that is more than 100 miles from a McDonald's is a barren plain in South Dakota
Americans alone consume one billion pounds of beef at McDonald's in a year – five and a half million head of cattle
