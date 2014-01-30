19 Emoji That Really Should Exist

You can never have too many emoji, and while everyone has their favourite (red dress woman!), there are a few that we really can’t believe aren’t a part of the collection.

Where are the cupcakes? Where are the shot glasses?

How do these not already exist? We were wondering the same thing.

One of the biggest complaints about emoji is the lack of minorities. Over the summer, there was a petition to Apple, urging it to make emoji “less racist.” Nothing has come of it, yet, but we thought it was important. If we had our way, everyone would have an emoji that looked exactly like them.

Why do all of the emoji have 20/20 vision? Here’s a guy wearing Warby Parker glasses. He also has a mustache, because these days, everyone looks like one of Mumford’s sons.





It’s a little weird that there is no cupcake emoji.





Or burrito emoji.





Or one of these.





Or sandwich emoji!





If you’re looking for something healthier, may we suggest kale?





While we appreciate the beer steins and the glass of red wine, some of us prefer the old standby of tequila shots. Don’t exclude the tequila drinkers of the world, emoji!





And here’s what you’ll need the morning after one too many shots.





But, whatever. YOLO, right?





When we polled our colleagues at Business Insider for what emoji they’d like to see, we got an overwhelming cry for more Hanukkah-themed emoji.





And a few animals that deserve more attention.













And of course, how could we not include everyone’s favourite Internet memes: Bitcoin and Doge?









Don’t forget selfies! (How could you?)

And, as a bonus…the Drake emoji.





To use any of these emoji, simply drag the images out onto your desktop and email them to yourself. Or, if you’re viewing this on a mobile device, take a screenshot and crop accordingly. Just save it to your photos, perhaps in their own folder, so they’re easy to grab when you need them.

