19 Emoji That Really Should Exist

Caroline Moss, Mike Nudelman

You can never have too many emoji, and while everyone has their favourite (red dress woman!), there are a few that we really can’t believe aren’t a part of the collection.

Where are the cupcakes? Where are the shot glasses?

How do these not already exist? We were wondering the same thing.

Emoji LayoutMike Nudelman / Business Insider

One of the biggest complaints about emoji is the lack of minorities. Over the summer, there was a petition to Apple, urging it to make emoji “less racist.” Nothing has come of it, yet, but we thought it was important. If we had our way, everyone would have an emoji that looked exactly like them.

Emoji African American ManMike Nudelman / Business Insider
Emoji Indian WomanMike Nudelman / Business Insider

Why do all of the emoji have 20/20 vision? Here’s a guy wearing Warby Parker glasses. He also has a mustache, because these days, everyone looks like one of Mumford’s sons.

Emoji Warby ParkerMike Nudelman / Business Insider



It’s a little weird that there is no cupcake emoji.

Emoji CupcakeMike Nudelman / Business Insider



Or burrito emoji.

Emoji BurritoMike Nudelman / Business Insider



Or one of these.

Emoji MicrowaveMike Nudelman / Business Insider



Or sandwich emoji!

Emoji SandwichMike Nudelman / Business Insider



If you’re looking for something healthier, may we suggest kale?

Emoji KaleMike Nudelman / Business Insider



While we appreciate the beer steins and the glass of red wine, some of us prefer the old standby of tequila shots. Don’t exclude the tequila drinkers of the world, emoji!

Emoji TequilaMike Nudelman / Business Insider



And here’s what you’ll need the morning after one too many shots.

Emoji StarbucksMike Nudelman / Business Insider



But, whatever. YOLO, right?

Emoji ShrugMike Nudelman / Business Insider



When we polled our colleagues at Business Insider for what emoji they’d like to see, we got an overwhelming cry for more Hanukkah-themed emoji.

Emoji MenorahMike Nudelman / Business Insider



And a few animals that deserve more attention.

Emoji UnicornMike Nudelman / Business Insider


Emoji DinosaurMike Nudelman / Business Insider


Emoji LobsterMike Nudelman / Business Insider



And of course, how could we not include everyone’s favourite Internet memes: Bitcoin and Doge?

Emoji BitcoinMike Nudelman / Business Insider


Emoji DogeMike Nudelman / Business Insider



Don’t forget selfies! (How could you?)

Emoji SelfieMike Nudelman / Business Insider

And, as a bonus…the Drake emoji.

Emoji DrakeMike Nudelman / Business Insider



To use any of these emoji, simply drag the images out onto your desktop and email them to yourself. Or, if you’re viewing this on a mobile device, take a screenshot and crop accordingly. Just save it to your photos, perhaps in their own folder, so they’re easy to grab when you need them.

