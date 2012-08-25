19 Dead Following Explosion At Venezuela's Largest Oil Refinery

Photo: AP

A refinery in Amuay, Venezuela exploded early Saturday morning, killing at least 19 and injuring 53 others, the Associated Press reports.The victims include a 10-year-old boy. Parts of the town were evacuated, according to Falcon State Governor Stella Lugo.



“The areas that had to be evacuated were evacuated,” Lugo said, according to the state-run Venezuelan News Agency. “The situation is controlled. Of course they’re still a fire rising very high, but … the specialists tell me there is no risk of another explosion.”

The blast at the Paraguaná Refinery Complex, Venezuela’s biggest and world’s second largest oil refinery, is located in a small fishing village off the Caribbean sea.

The refinery processes more than 900,000 barrels of crude and 200,000 barrels of gasoline each day.

