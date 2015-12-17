14 crazy facts about Bill Gates' $123 million mansion

With a net worth of $78.9 billion, Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates is the richest man in America.
It shouldn’t be too surprising that one of the wealthiest people in the world also has an insanely extravagant home.
It took Gates seven years and $63 million to build his Medina, Washington estate, named “Xanadu 2.0” after the fictional home of Charles Foster Kane, the title character of “Citizen Kane.”
At 66,000 square feet, the home is absolutely massive, and it’s loaded to the brim with high-tech details.
We’ve rounded up some of Xanadu 2.0’s most over-the-top features here.
According to the King County public assessor's office, the property is worth $123.54 million as of this year. Gates purchased the lot for $2 million in 1988.
He reportedly pays around $1 million in property taxes each year.
When guests arrive, they're given a pin that interacts with sensors located all over the house. Guests enter their temperature and lighting preferences so that the settings change as they move throughout the home. Speakers hidden behind wallpaper allows music to follow you from room to room.
Xanadu 2.0 is an 'earth-sheltered' house, meaning that it's built into its surroundings to regulate temperature more efficiently.
$80,000 worth of computer screens are situated around the house. Anyone can make the screens display their favourite paintings or photographs, which are stored on storage devices worth $150,000.
No word on how big the trampoline itself is, but we can imagine it would be a fun alternative to your standard exercise routine.
The exercise facilities total 2,500 square feet and also include a sauna, steam room, and separate men's and women's locker rooms.
Those bathrooms would definitely be useful if Gates were throwing such a big party. Otherwise, it seems a little over-the-top.
They're situated at different parts of the house so staff can be ready for any event.
The 2,100-square-foot library has a dome roof and two secret bookcases, including one that reveals a hidden bar. On the ceiling you'll find a quote from 'The Great Gatsby' that reads: 'He had come a long way to this blue lawn, and his dream must have seemed so close that he could hardly fail to grasp it.'
The library is also home to the Codex Leicester, a 16-century Leonardo da Vinci manuscript that Gates bought at auction for $30.8 million in 1994.
It's designed in an Art Deco style, with comfortable arm chairs, couches, and even a popcorn machine for snacking.
According to US News, the 1,900-square-foot guest house was the first building to be completed on the property. The house -- which has its own bedroom and bathroom -- was meant to be a test of the technology that would eventually be used in the main house.
Gates wrote much of 'The Road Ahead' here.
The stream and wetland estuary were created to solve any problems with runoff that the property's large walls might have created. The water is kept stocked with salmon and sea-run cutthroat trout.
The lakefront shore contains sand that's delivered in large quantities by a barge from St. Lucia each year.
