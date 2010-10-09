The 19 Countries Most Likely To Default: Ireland Surges Higher

Gregory White
Ireland’s bank bailout and the failure of its austerity budget has been the big sovereign debt story since September.This country’s place on CMA Datavision’s cumulative probability of default rankings has spiked as from 14th place in July, to 5th place by the end of Q3.

But Ireland isn’t the only country in sovereign debt trouble, and it’s not the other PIIGS that dominate this list either.

CMA‘s list is ranked by CPD, or cumulative probability of default. This rating is separate from a company’s CDS, but is closely related, and based on the volatility and price of that product.

#19 Croatia

Cumulative Probability of Default: 16.6%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 254.7

CMA Implied Rating (Sept 30): bb+

CMA Implied Rating (Q2): bb

#18 Dominican Republic

Cumulative Probability of Default: 17.6%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 266.3

CMA Implied Rating (Sept 30): bb

CMA Implied Rating (Q2): bb

#17 El Salvador

Cumulative Probability of Default: 17.5%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 267.7

CMA Implied Rating (Sept 30): bb

CMA Implied Rating (Q2): bbb+

#16 Lithuania

Cumulative Probability of Default: 17.5%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 271.3

CMA Implied Rating (Sept 30): bb

CMA Implied Rating (Q2): bbb+

#15 Bulgaria

Cumulative Probability of Default: 27.8%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 275.4

CMA Implied Rating (Sept 30): bb

CMA Implied Rating (Q2): bb-

#14 Lebanon

Cumulative Probability of Default: 18.7%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 287.8

CMA Implied Rating (Sept 30): bb

CMA Implied Rating (Q2): bb

#13 Iceland

Cumulative Probability of Default: 21.7%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 303.3

CMA Implied Rating (Sept 30): bb-

CMA Implied Rating (Q1): bb-

#12 Hungary

Cumulative Probability of Default: 20.4%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 320.6

CMA Implied Rating (Sept 30): bb-

CMA Implied Rating (Q1): bb

#11 Latvia

Cumulative Probability of Default: 20.8%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 329.7

CMA Implied Rating (Sept 30): bb-

CMA Implied Rating (Q2): bb-

#10 Romania

Cumulative Probability of Default: 22.1%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 350.9

CMA Implied Rating (Sept 30): bb-

CMA Implied Rating (Q2): bb-

#9 Iraq

Cumulative Probability of Default: 26.4%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 427.1

CMA Implied Rating (Sept 30): b+

CMA Implied Rating (Q2): b+

#8 Dubai

Cumulative Probability of Default: 26.5%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 437.4

CMA Implied Rating (Sept 30): b+

CMA Implied Rating (Q2): b+

#7 Portugal

Cumulative Probability of Default: 30.2%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 408.8

CMA Implied Rating (Sept 30): b+

CMA Implied Rating (Q2): bb-

#6 Ukraine

Cumulative Probability of Default: 32.3%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 546.8

CMA Implied Rating (Sept 30): b

CMA Implied Rating (Q2): b

#5 Ireland

Cumulative Probability of Default: 33.0%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 458.3

CMA Implied Rating (Sept 30): b

CMA Implied Rating (Q2): bb

#4 Pakistan

Cumulative Probability of Default: 34.6%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 606.4

CMA Implied Rating (Sept 30): b

CMA Implied Rating (Q2): b

#3 Argentina

Cumulative Probability of Default: 40.4%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 749.3

CMA Implied Rating (Sept 30): b-

CMA Implied Rating (Q2): ccc+

#2 Greece

Cumulative Probability of Default: 48.7%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 775.3

CMA Implied Rating (Sept 30): ccc

CMA Implied Rating (Q2): ccc

#1 Venezuela

Cumulative Probability of Default: 54.2%

Current 5-year Mid CDS (bps): 1109.4

CMA Implied Rating (Sept 30): ccc

CMA Implied Rating (Q2): ccc-

So what does sovereign default look like?

