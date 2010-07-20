17 Charts That Show The World's Sovereign Debt Fate

Sovereign debt is the top worry for many investors right now, and it has become a term bandied about to indicate a new age of risk.
But the reality is, some sovereign debt is much better than others.
Morgan Stanley have put together a report on the state of the market and many Eastern European countries remain serious worries. But there is improvement in South and Latin America.
The series of charts spell out debt to GDP levels for countries around the world over a 10 year period.
Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP.
Source: Morgan Stanley
