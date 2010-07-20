17 Charts That Show The World's Sovereign Debt Fate

Sovereign debt is the top worry for many investors right now, and it has become a term bandied about to indicate a new age of risk.



But the reality is, some sovereign debt is much better than others.

Morgan Stanley have put together a report on the state of the market and many Eastern European countries remain serious worries. But there is improvement in South and Latin America.

The series of charts spell out debt to GDP levels for countries around the world over a 10 year period.

We all know the story of the PIGS (GIPS to Morgan Stanley) Source: Morgan Stanley Other European Problems: Czech Republic Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP. Source: Morgan Stanley Other European Problems: Poland Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP. Source: Morgan Stanley Other European Problems: Hungary Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP. Source: Morgan Stanley Other European Problems: Russia, though it starts quite low Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP. Source: Morgan Stanley Other potential problems: Indonesia, though its rise is limited Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP. Source: Morgan Stanley Other potential problems: Mexico, though its rise is limited Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP. Source: Morgan Stanley Countries with improving situations: Turkey Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP. Source: Morgan Stanley Countries with improving situations: Argentina Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP. Source: Morgan Stanley Countries with improving situations: Brazil Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP. Source: Morgan Stanley Countries with improving situations: Colombia Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP. Source: Morgan Stanley Countries with improving situations: Peru Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP. Source: Morgan Stanley Countries with improving situations: India, though it has large deficits Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP. Source: Morgan Stanley Countries with improving situations: Malaysia Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP. Source: Morgan Stanley Countries with improving situations: Israel Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP. Source: Morgan Stanley Countries with improving situations: South Africa Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP. Source: Morgan Stanley And your comparison chart Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP. Source: Morgan Stanley

