17 Charts That Show The World's Sovereign Debt Fate

Debt Map Small

Sovereign debt is the top worry for many investors right now, and it has become a term bandied about to indicate a new age of risk.

But the reality is, some sovereign debt is much better than others.

Morgan Stanley have put together a report on the state of the market and many Eastern European countries remain serious worries. But there is improvement in South and Latin America.

The series of charts spell out debt to GDP levels for countries around the world over a 10 year period.

We all know the story of the PIGS (GIPS to Morgan Stanley)

Source: Morgan Stanley

Other European Problems: Czech Republic

Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Other European Problems: Poland

Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Other European Problems: Hungary

Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Other European Problems: Russia, though it starts quite low

Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Other potential problems: Indonesia, though its rise is limited

Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Other potential problems: Mexico, though its rise is limited

Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Countries with improving situations: Turkey

Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Countries with improving situations: Argentina

Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Countries with improving situations: Brazil

Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Countries with improving situations: Colombia

Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Countries with improving situations: Peru

Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Countries with improving situations: India, though it has large deficits

Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Countries with improving situations: Malaysia

Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Countries with improving situations: Israel

Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Countries with improving situations: South Africa

Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP.

Source: Morgan Stanley

And your comparison chart

Note: Chart is a percentage of debt to GDP.

Source: Morgan Stanley

