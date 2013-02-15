Real Time Video Shows A 19-Car Pile Up On Chinese Motorway

This CCTV video starts slowly, with one car apparently having some kind of engine trouble and grinding to a halt on a two lane overpass in the city of Wuxi in the Jiangsu province of China.



The next few cars manage to squeeze by, but before long there’s a bottle neck, and the cars’ speed and winter conditions prove too difficult to handle. By the time a bus plows into the cars, it’s chaos.

The video was first uploaded to YouTube by the Beijing Cream blog, who say that the incident happened last week.



