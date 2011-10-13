19 Arrested In Poland After Connection To Norway Massacre

Photo: AP

19 people have been arrested across Poland suspected of producing and possessing explosives, reports the Associated Press. A Polish security agency was asked to investigate individuals in the country after Anders Breivik, the man responsible for killing 77 people in two attacks over the summer, was discovered to have bought chemicals off a Polish vendor online.



According to Norwegian newspaper, Dagbladet, authorities investigated 85 customers of the same chemical vendor. Their homes were raided today.

Authorities say that they confiscated a substantial amount of explosives during the raids. Overall, over 100 homes were raided along with cars and garages all over the country.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.