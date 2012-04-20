This Is What A $868,000 Cup Looks Like

This is Breal’s Silver Cup. It was given to the winner of the marathon at the first modern-day Olympics in 1896.



Last night, it sold for $868,000 at an auction in London, Reuters reports. It was purchased by the the Stavros Niarchos Foundation — which plans to keep it in a museum in Athens.

The sale broke the world record for most expensive piece of Olympic memorabilia.

It’s unclear if it also broke the record for most expensive cup.

