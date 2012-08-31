HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $18.5 Million Home In America's Priciest Zip Code Has Some Sweet Amenities

Meredith Galante
alpine, nj $18.5 million house

Photo: Sothebys

If your home was in the most expensive zip code in America, you’d probably want to show off to your neighbours by having an in-home bowling alley, a backyard that resembles Disneyland, and 12 bathrooms.Well this massive home in Alpine, NJ—America’s most expensive zip code—has all of those and is on sale for $18.9 million.

The home has seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and three half-bathrooms. The house spans 22,000 square feet and sits on four acres of land.

This is the first time the home has ever been on sale.

The two-story foyer has a beautiful chandelier.

The house was built six years ago and was designed by James Paragano.

The home has five reception rooms.

The dining room gives guests a view of the garden.

The den is warm and cozy, with a wood-burning fireplace.

The home has a chef's kitchen.

The island provides some extra seating.

The sunroom looks like it's set for a wedding reception.

The office has wood panels laid in a stunning pattern.

We love the built-in cabinets in this room.

You could put two king-sized beds in this room.

The bathrooms look like they belong in a palace.

Relax in the tub while staring out the window.

The bedrooms all have a bathroom ensuite. This room even has balcony access.

The home has his and her closets.

The theatre sits eight very comfortably.

With an in-home gym there's no excuse to not work out.

There's a mirror on the wall so you can check yourself out while lifting.

Sponsor a family bowling league.

Turn the lights off and it glows!

There's an arcade in the basement.

The grounds feature a putting green, tennis court, swimming pool, spa, and pool house.

The house is only one of two homes that sit on double lots in Rio Vista, a community within Alpine.

There's plenty of space to entertain outdoors, too.

The pool is a cool shape.

There's a few acres of trees surrounding the backyard area.

Want something more secluded?

