HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $18.5 Million Home In America's Priciest Zip Code Has Some Sweet Amenities

Photo: Sothebys

If your home was in the most expensive zip code in America, you’d probably want to show off to your neighbours by having an in-home bowling alley, a backyard that resembles Disneyland, and 12 bathrooms.Well this massive home in Alpine, NJ—America’s most expensive zip code—has all of those and is on sale for $18.9 million.



The home has seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and three half-bathrooms. The house spans 22,000 square feet and sits on four acres of land.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.