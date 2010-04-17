Holy Cow, Look What Happened When Eyjafjallajökull Erupted In 1821

The last time Eyjafjallajökull blew its top the eruption lasted for two years, spreading smoke and ash over Iceland causing significant damage.
- The last time Eyjafjallajökull erupted, it lasted 2 years stretching from 1821-1823. It also erupted in 920 and 1612.
- The 1821 eruption spread fluoride across iceland, damaging livestock and human well-being. Glacial flooding also resulted from the eruption.
- Eyjafjallajökull’s eruption usually precedes an eruption for another Icelandic volcano called Katla, as it did in 1823. Katla’s eruptions are usually more violent than Eyjafjallajökul’s.
- Katla is partially trapped under a glacier and its eruption would create even more flooding problems for Iceland.
- The Laki volcano, which erupted in 1783, was the worst in Icelandic history. It killed a quarter of Iceland’s residents, created a poisonous plume over Prague, made New Jersey’s snowfall its highest ever, and had an impact on one of Egypt’s worst droughts.
- The Laki volcano is considered a central cause of the French Revolution, as it led to a poor harvest and public unrest in the country.
Now Check Out Some World Leaders Trapped By The Volcanic Ash Crisis >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.