180,000 Aussies will 'chuck a sickie' this Monday for Australia Day

Next Tuesday, January 26, is Australia Day, which means Aussies across the country will be treated to a public holiday, and with it a day off work.

This however creates an awkward situation for Monday, when people are still expected to come to work, then take a day off on Tuesday and go back to routine on Wednesday.

For this reason — and the fact that taking it off allows for a four-day weekend — 180,000 Australians plan to chuck a sickie on Monday.

This number comes from the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which estimates that it could cost employers about $62 million nationwide.

This strain on this system is reason enough to take a day of annual leave instead, says Australian Chamber chief Kate Carnell.

“In the public sector context, you have an obligation to the taxpayer and to your colleagues too, not to make their lives more difficult by inappropriately taking sickies, particularly around times like this,” she told Fairfax Media.

Clipp, a payment app, had similar findings after it surveyed more than 2,024 Australians on what they will be doing on that Monday.

It found that more than 15% of Sydneysiders and 16% Melbournians will not being turning up to work.

And it’s not the first time they will pretend to be sick. 7% of the respondents admitted to have chucked a sickie around Australia Day more than “a few times”.

With only 10% of Australians chucking a sickie for Anzac Day, 10% for Melbourne Cup, and 8% after footy grand final weekends, it seems Aussies party a little harder on Australia Day than any other public holiday.

