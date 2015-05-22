Britain's 180 year old laws about horses, pigs and cows could block driverless cars

Government lawyers in the UK are scrambling to rewrite outdated laws about driving horse, cattle and pigs on the pavement that could delay driverless car trials, the Times reports.

The Government announced in February that two-seater ‘pods’ would be trialled in the south-east of the country. But the trial, which would see the pods travel along the pavement, requires the rewriting of certain laws.

The Highway Act 1835 bans people from riding horse-drawn carriages and driving a “horse, arse, sheep, mule, swine or cattle” down the road. The same legislation is used to stop cyclist riding on the pavement and drivers mounting the kerb while parking.

Tim Armitage, project director of the £19 million ($US30 million) UK Autodrive project, told the Times he’s confident the legal obstacle can be overcome.

