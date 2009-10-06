180 Fired At Conde Before General Layoffs Start -- Report

Shuttering four magazines, Conde Nast will slash 180 jobs even before “general” layoffs start, Women’s Wear Daily reporter Irin Carmon says on Twitter:



irincarmon: Women’s Wear Daily @womensweardaily about to report that 180 people lost their jobs at Conde Nast today — and this is pre general layoffs

This is what Conde hired McKinsey to do, and there’s been plenty of warning it was coming, but still, it has to feel like a sucker punch.

With the overlap in brands, and infamous excess at the publisher, this might have been overdue.

