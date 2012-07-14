18-Year-Old Charged With Shooting Girls, 12 And 13

Photo: Mugshot via www.chicagotribune.com

An 18-year-old man has been charged with shooting two girls as they walked from a park in the West Pullman neighbourhood on Tuesday, according to the Chicago Police Department.Jermaine A. Louis, of the 11700 block of South Laflin Street, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. He lives about 3 blocks from where the girls were shot.



The girls were wounded Tuesday night about 8 p.m. near Cooper Park in the 1300 block of West 117th Street. Police don’t believe the girls were the targets.

The two girls wounded were walking with two others when they were shot. The younger girl was shot twice in the abdomen and the younger girl wounded in the buttocks.

Louis turned himself in earlier this week. His surrender was worked out by the man’s lawyer and representatives of the anti-violence group CeaseFire after the man’s family learned he was being sought by police about Tuesday night’s shooting of Tishona Turner, 13, and Nakia Polk, 12.

The head of the CeaseFire group in the area said the organisation helped in the surrender after learning Louis’ life may be in danger, though he declined to elaborate.

Police said there’s been an ongoing internal gang conflict in the area of the shooting.

