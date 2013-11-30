18-Year-Old Australian Surfer Killed In Shark Attack

A young surfer has died after being attacked by a shark off a beach near Coffs Harbour, about 540km north of Sydney.

The 18-year-old, believed to be from Port Macquarie and visiting friends in the area, was bitten on the legs. His friends took him ashore and attempted CPR. Paramedics arrived but he died on the beach.

He had been surfing about 100m off shore at a break known as The Well, at Campbells Beach.

Local authorities have closed all beaches within 10km radius for 24 hours.

The chief lifeguard in the area, Greg Hackfath, said it was only the second-ever recorded shark attack in the area, according to news.com.au.

“And that’s in 150 years of settlement,” he said.

It’s the second fatal shark attack in Australia this month after a fatal attack in WA on November 23, but the first in New South Wales since 2008.

There’s more at the SMH and news.com.au.

