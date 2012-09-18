18 Tips For Success From Richard Branson

Photo: VirginMediaTalent via YouTube

Richard Branson founded Virgin in 1970 at the age of 20, and he hasn’t looked back.He’s the only entrepreneur to have built eight separate billion-dollar companies in eight different industries — and he did it all without a degree in business.



“Had I pursued my education long enough to learn all the conventional dos and don’ts of starting a business I often wonder how different my life and career might have been,” he writes in his new book, Like a Virgin: Secrets They Won’t Teach You at Business School.

We’ve compiled some of the best tips from his book here.

