18 Bizarre Things That Only Happen In Argentina

Last week, the Argentine government devalued its currency and prices soared. It was just one step on a long road to getting Argentina’s economy back in order as the Central Bank’s currency reserves dip to dangerous levels.

It’s been chaotic, but Argentines don’t sweat it. They’ve seen this before.

Economic crashes, underground dollar exchanges, Rolling Stones cults, and a string of five Presidents in two weeks in 2001 — Argentina is a crazy place.

The South American country is rich with resources, but often broke. As a result, Argentines are so accustomed to political and economic turmoil that they’ve adopted a bunch of interesting coping mechanisms — habits that help them get through the disorder.

And then there’s the stuff that just comes out of left field.

