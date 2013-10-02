18 Stunning Pictures Of Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park celebrates its 123rd birthday today.

Sadly, because of the federal government shutdown, Yosemite and other National parks across the country are now closed to day visitors. Overnight campers will be tossed out over the next several days as well.

To pay tribute to Yosemite’s special day in history, in spite of the bad news, we’ve rounded up some breathtaking photos that highlight the park’s stunning granite cliffs, waterfalls, and giant sequoia trees.

