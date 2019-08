Are these guys brave or insane?

This DIY thrill ride in Bulgaria is the brainchild of Vasil Tuchkov and Ilko Iliev, who set up a rope swing between two 18-storey, Soviet-era apartment towers.

Story and editing by Carl Mueller

