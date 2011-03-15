18 Companies That Could Boom In Japan's "New Deal"

Prime Minister Naoto Kan said Sunday that the quake will be followed by a “restoration New Deal.”



This post-disaster boom is likely to benefit construction, disaster prevention companies and a few others, according to a note from BofA/Merrill. Notably after the ’95 Hanshin quake Tokyo Steel Manufacturing jumped 49% in six months.

Here are 18 companies that could gain:

