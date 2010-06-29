The 18 States Facing The Most Brutal Austerity Cuts

Even the sober centre on Budget and Policy Priorities says 46 states are facing a Greek-like crisis. These state governments must inaugurate an austerity regime to cut spending by $112 billion for FY2011.



FY2011 begins on Thursday.

States have already cut over $300 billion from budgets in the past two years to make up for rising costs and disappearing revenue. For California and New York, this means some of the bloodshed is over. For other states, it’s getting much worse.

Unlike the Federal government, states can’t just print their way out of a crisis. Except for Vermont, all states MUST balance the budget.

