The 18 States Facing The Most Brutal Austerity Cuts

Even the sober centre on Budget and Policy Priorities says 46 states are facing a Greek-like crisis. These state governments must inaugurate an austerity regime to cut spending by $112 billion for FY2011.
FY2011 begins on Thursday.
States have already cut over $300 billion from budgets in the past two years to make up for rising costs and disappearing revenue. For California and New York, this means some of the bloodshed is over. For other states, it’s getting much worse.
Unlike the Federal government, states can’t just print their way out of a crisis. Except for Vermont, all states MUST balance the budget.
FY2011 shortfall: $700 million
% of FY2010 budget: 15.6%
Previous cuts: $1.0 billion in '10; $620 million in '09
Source: CBPP
FY2011 shortfall: $4.1 billion
% of FY2010 budget: 16.3%
Previous cuts: $5.9 billion in '10; $3.2 billion in '09
Source: CBPP
FY2011 shortfall: $1.1 billion
% of FY2010 budget: 18.6%
Previous cuts: $1.3 billion in '10; $484 million in '09
Source: CBPP
FY2011 shortfall: $1.5 billion
% of FY2010 budget: 21.2%
Previous cuts: $1.6 billion in '10; $1.1 billion in '09
Source: CBPP
FY2011 shortfall: $4.7 billion
% of FY2010 budget: 22.2%
Previous cuts: $6.0 billion in '10; $5.7 billion in '09
Source: CBPP
FY2011 shortfall: $1.3 billion
% of FY2010 budget: 22.6%
Previous cuts: $1.2 billion in '10; $1.1 billion in '09
Source: CBPP
FY2011 shortfall: $4.2 billion
% of FY2010 budget: 24.3%
Previous cuts: $4.5 billion in '10; $2.4 billion in '09
Source: CBPP
FY2011 shortfall: $3.4 billion
% of FY2010 budget: 25.3%
Previous cuts: $3.2 billion in '10; $1.7 billion in '09
Source: CBPP
FY2011 shortfall: $4.0 billion
% of FY2010 budget: 26.4%
Previous cuts: $3.4 billion in '10; $1.6 billion in '09
Source: CBPP
FY2010/11 shortfall: $4.2 billion
% of FY2008/09 budget: 29.0%
Previous cuts: $442 million in '09
*Oregon has a biennial budget.
Source: CBPP
FY2011 shortfall: $5.1 billion
% of FY2010 budget: 29.2%
Previous cuts: $4.7 billion in '10; $2.7 billion in '09
Source: CBPP
FY2011 shortfall: $5.8 billion
% of FY2010 budget: 30.5%
Previous cuts: $5.0 billion in '10; $3.2 billion in '09
Source: CBPP
FY2011 shortfall: $338 million
% of FY2010 budget: 31.1%
Previous cuts: $306 million in '10; $141 million in '09
Source: CBPP
FY2011 shortfall: $940 million
% of FY2010 budget: 32.1%
Previous cuts: $1,900 million in '10; $265 million in '09
Source: CBPP
FY2011 shortfall: $3.1 billion
% of FY2010 budget: 35.3%
Previous cuts: $5.1 billion in '10; $3.7 billion in '09
Source: CBPP
FY2011 shortfall: $13.5 billion
% of FY2010 budget: 36.1%
Previous cuts: $1,4.3 billion in '10; $4.3 billion in '09
Source: CBPP
FY2011 shortfall: $10.7 billion
% of FY2010 budget: 37.4%
Previous cuts: $11 billion in '10; $6.1 billion in '09
Source: CBPP
FY2011 shortfall: $1.8 billion
% of FY2010 budget: 56.6%
Previous cuts: $430 million in '10; $1.6 billion in '09
Source: CBPP
FY2011 shortfall: $8.5 billion
% of FY2010 budget: 15.5%
Previous cuts: $21 billion in '10; $7.4 billion in '09
Source: CBPP
FY2011 shortfall: $9.0 billion
% of FY2010 budget: 9.1%
Previous cuts: $54.6 billion in '10; $37.1 billion in '09
Source: CBPP
