18 Staggering Charts On The Rise Of Government Dependence

Americans are more dependent on the government than ever, according to the Heritage Foundation.



Heritage’s index, which looks at government disbursements from health and welfare to farm subsidies, jumped 8.1 per cent in 2011.

The share of Americans who pay no federal income tax rose to a record 49.5 per cent.

A record 70.5 per cent of government spending went to dependence programs.

