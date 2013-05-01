This 18-Slide Pitch Landed Payment Startup Dwolla $16.5 Million

The Dwolla team. CEO Ben Milne is in the middle with the computer.

Dwolla, a startup that makes it easy and cheap for businesses to collect payments, just raised a $16.5 million Series C round. The company charges $0.25 per transaction, not a percentage like credit card companies, and it has processed more than $1 billion to date.



Top VC firm Andreessen Horowitz is a new investor. Union Square Ventures, Thrive Capital and Ashton Kutcher are also investors.

How does a startup convince VCs to give it $16.5 million?

It usually starts with a PowerPoint presentation. Pitch decks are essential fundraising tools, whether a founder is after $500,000 or $50 million.

Here’s what Dwolla used to get millions of dollars from investors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.