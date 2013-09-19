18 Objects Thrown At Riot Cops By Northern Irish Protestors [PHOTOS]

Belfast riotsREUTERS

The yearly Orange Parade in the Northern Ireland city of Belfast often pits members (and loosely affiliated groups) of the Irish Republican Army against the “Loyalists” in the parade and British riot police .

The violence has often been described as sectarian in nature, due to the religious affiliations of the groups, Catholic and Protestant, respectively.

This year incredible violence erupted, and police were caught in the middle of it.

During his coverage, Reuters photographer Cathal McNaughton collected 18 objects that were thrown by protesters and photographed them in the hands of people from the local community.

From the Reuters description of the photo essay:

More than 3,500 people were killed in Northern Ireland during 30 years of sectarian conflict that pitted Catholic nationalists seeking union with Ireland against British security forces and mainly Protestant loyalists determined to stay in the United Kingdom. Now, 15 years after a peace agreement to end what locals call “The Troubles,” deep-rooted enmity between the communities still sometimes leads to outbreaks of violence.

A builder’s chisel

Reuters riot ItemsREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Yellow Snooker ball

Reuters riot ItemsREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

An unexploded firework

Reuters riot ItemsREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A golf ball

Reuters riot ItemsREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A 2-by-4 mahogany post

Reuters riot ItemsREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A rubber ball wrapped in insulating tape

Reuters riot ItemsREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Drain pipe section

Reuters riot ItemsREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Golf clubs

Reuters riot ItemsREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A piece of stone masonry

Reuters riot ItemsREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Broken bottle of booze

Reuters riot ItemsREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A broken piece of mirror

Reuters riot ItemsREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The remains of a ‘petrol bomb’ (Molotov cocktail)

Reuters riot ItemsREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

An umbrella

Reuters riot ItemsREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Another billiards ball

Reuters riot ItemsREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A hammer

Reuters riot ItemsREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A child’s baton

Reuters riot ItemsREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A can of lager

Reuters riot ItemsREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

McNaughton then arranged all the items on a sheet

Reuters riot ItemsREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

